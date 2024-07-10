Donald ‘I Know Nothing About Project 2025’ Trump Said He’s ‘Bringing Back’ Project 2025 Contributor

Trump’s kept an unusually low (likely strategic) profile since his debate with Joe Biden two weeks ago. But, like a slimy swamp monster, he resurfaced Tuesday night for a rally in Doral, Florida. The list of stupid comments is long and arduous to read through, but some highlights include Trump calling Hannibal Lecter “a lovely man,” saying he didn’t know what NATO was, insisting people get “shot, mugged, raped” when they visit the Washington Monument, and claiming that “we don’t eat bacon anymore“???

Most notable though was Trump’s promise that, if elected, he’d bring back Tom Homan, a former police officer who served as Trump’s ICE Director from 2017 to 2018. Homan is currently a visiting fellow at The Heritage Foundation, the far-right think tank in charge of Project 2025, which is the 900-page plan for an authoritarian Trump presidency that Trump claims to know nothing about. Homan’s listed as a contributor.

“We’re gonna’ bring back, by the way, Tom Homan, we’re bringing back all of the guys that did such a great job at the border,” Trump said during a rant about immigration that began with him accusing Biden of wanting to go to the beach, thinking he looks good in a bathing suit, and being unable to pick up a beach chair?

But the name drop is important since it hasn’t even been a full week since Trump tried to distance himself from Project 25: “I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday morning. “Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

Project 25 lists at least 200 contributors but credits them as having “generously volunteered their time and effort to assist the authors in the development and writing of this volume’s 30 chapters.” And while Trump was careful not to mention Project 25 by name during Tuesday’s rally, that doesn’t really matter when the majority of conservatives he works and associates with have clear ties to it.

Trump: I will bring back Tom Homan (Tom Homan is a Project 2025 author) pic.twitter.com/bNgfTlK6RX — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 10, 2024

Homan, who once said that politicians who support sanctuary cities should be charged with crimes, has been saying some more pretty terrifying shit lately. On Monday, while speaking on an immigration panel at the National Conservatism conference, or “NatCon,” in Washington, D.C., Homan pretty much threatened every immigrant in the U.S.

“Trump comes back in January, I’ll be on his heels coming back, and I will run the biggest deportation force this country has ever seen,” Homan said, according to Semafor. “They ain’t seen shit yet. Wait until 2025.” Awesome. I wasn’t sure before, but now I definitely believe that Trump knows nothing about Project 2025.