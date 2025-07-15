JD Vance Doesn’t Deserve Disneyland, Disney World, or Peace

Picture it: It’s a balmy summer day in Disneyland, and you’re in line for Rise of the Resistance with a Takodana Quencher in hand. Simultaneously willing the line to move quickly, and cursing your father for not springing for the lightning lane, you (and your Mickey ears) settle for a time-honored theme park tradition: people watching. To the east, there’s a wailing toddler and a parent questioning procreation. To the west, there’s a teenage couple doing things no one but a teenage couple would do in 90-degree weather. And to the north, there’s…the Vice President of the United States and Secret Service detail. In the event that said Takodana Quencher might be hurled in their general direction, you wonder whether the House of Mouse has its own detention center yet. By the time you decide it’s well worth the risk, they’ve already skipped you in line. Your wait is now fifteen minutes longer.

Such was the reality for several park-goers as J.D. Vance, his wife Usha, and two of their children went to Disneyland over the weekend. The second family was spotted riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, dining at 21 Royal restaurant, and walking through Star Wars land, accompanied by VIP Tour Guide staffers. Frankly, it doesn’t sit right with me that the boot-licking fascist who broke the NCAA trophy, killed the Pope, visited India days before a terrorist attack and ensuing war, and is currently separating families en masse, was anywhere near Star Wars land. I know most of the suits at Disney are mega-capitalists and “safe spaces” are all but gone, but there are some places that simply must remain sacred.

Protesters outside the Grand Californian Hotel at the Disneyland Resort today where Vice President JD Vance is staying for the weekend. 🎥: @huntersowards pic.twitter.com/G2QQdwEVx1 — Matt (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025

While no one threw their drink in Vance’s direction, plenty of videos taken by park-goers show Vance being booed. Several protesters also gathered outside the Grand Californian Hotel at the Disneyland Resort, where he stayed for the weekend. Frankly, Vance deserves a lot more given that that same day, ICE bragged that, mere miles away, hundreds of innocent farmworkers—including children—were terrorized and arrested on the job in raids. A representative for the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday that a total of 319 arrests were made on Thursday at two Southern California cannabis farms. One 57-year-old farm worker, Jaime Alanís, died after sustaining injuries during one of the raids, and at least 10 immigrant children were also detained. Cruel doesn’t even cover it.

Further, Vance doesn’t even like Disney, or California for that matter. And the latter despises him right back. After Vance’s visit went viral, Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted on Sunday: “Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you’re tearing apart certainly won’t.” In response, Vance wrote: “Had a great time, thanks.”

At this point, we’ve all seen Andor, right? If not, at least read this. Then, do with it what you will…

Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.