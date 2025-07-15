JD Vance Doesn’t Deserve Disneyland, Disney World, or Peace
Picture it: It’s a balmy summer day in Disneyland, and you’re in line for Rise of the Resistance with a Takodana Quencher in hand. Simultaneously willing the line to move quickly, and cursing your father for not springing for the lightning lane, you (and your Mickey ears) settle for a time-honored theme park tradition: people watching. To the east, there’s a wailing toddler and a parent questioning procreation. To the west, there’s a teenage couple doing things no one but a teenage couple would do in 90-degree weather. And to the north, there’s…the Vice President of the United States and Secret Service detail. In the event that said Takodana Quencher might be hurled in their general direction, you wonder whether the House of Mouse has its own detention center yet. By the time you decide it’s well worth the risk, they’ve already skipped you in line. Your wait is now fifteen minutes longer.
Such was the reality for several park-goers as J.D. Vance, his wife Usha, and two of their children went to Disneyland over the weekend. The second family was spotted riding Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, dining at 21 Royal restaurant, and walking through Star Wars land, accompanied by VIP Tour Guide staffers. Frankly, it doesn’t sit right with me that the boot-licking fascist who broke the NCAA trophy, killed the Pope, visited India days before a terrorist attack and ensuing war, and is currently separating families en masse, was anywhere near Star Wars land. I know most of the suits at Disney are mega-capitalists and “safe spaces” are all but gone, but there are some places that simply must remain sacred.