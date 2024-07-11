Savannah Guthrie Lost What During a Today Christmas Party???

I've woken up from a drunken night out missing my phone or some cash...but never a whole-ass molar. 

By Lauren Tousignant  |  July 11, 2024 | 9:27am
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag
Savannah Guthrie Lost What During a Today Christmas Party???

I’ve had a few wild nights where I’ve woken up the next day only to realize I’m missing my phone, my wallet, or $800 from my bank account. But I can confidently say I’ve never woken up missing something from my head. (Unless you count brain cells but let’s not.) Savannah Guthrie can’t say the same!

Guthrie recently appeared on What Watch Happens Live with her co-anchor Hoda Kotb and revealed that the Today holiday parties get a little…hazardous??? A “virtual fan” asked Guthrie if she could “explain how you lost a tooth in a bar while out with your Today show co-hosts.” Guthrie confirmed that it “did happen” while Kotb kept laughing and shaking her head.

“When you’re at the Today show Christmas party, it starts at, like, 3 p.m. Lot of day drinking. It was – I don’t know,” she told Andy Cohen, without ever explaining what “it was.” But she continued, “Everyone left and it ended up being me, Sheinelle [Jones], Dylan [Dreyer], Jenna [Bush Hager], and Laura Jarrett—anyway the next thing I know, the morning I wake up I’m like…I feel like something’s missing. It was a molar. I was like, ‘Where is it?’ They’re like, ‘Maybe it’s at the Pebble Bar.’”

And that’s it! No details on what exactly they were doing to cause Guthrie to lose a whole-ass molar from the back of her mouth. Even better, Guthrie said she didn’t take care of it for weeks. “Then the funny thing is, it was Christmas, it was busy,” she began before Kotd interrupted to say, “She let it go…longer than weeks.” But Guthrie rationalized that “you couldn’t see it, it was a molar.” All makes sense to me!

Rockefeller Center’s Pebble Bar only opened in February 2022, so this had to be a very recent Christmas party. “It’s weird, I know,” Guthrie concluded. I don’t think it’s weird but I am concerned about Pebble Bar’s cocktail menu. I’d also love to hear Jenna’s version of the story since I suspect she had something to do with this! She gives “I dare you to yank out your molar” energy and you can’t convince me otherwise.

