Savannah Guthrie Lost What During a Today Christmas Party???

I’ve had a few wild nights where I’ve woken up the next day only to realize I’m missing my phone, my wallet, or $800 from my bank account. But I can confidently say I’ve never woken up missing something from my head. (Unless you count brain cells but let’s not.) Savannah Guthrie can’t say the same!

Guthrie recently appeared on What Watch Happens Live with her co-anchor Hoda Kotb and revealed that the Today holiday parties get a little…hazardous??? A “virtual fan” asked Guthrie if she could “explain how you lost a tooth in a bar while out with your Today show co-hosts.” Guthrie confirmed that it “did happen” while Kotb kept laughing and shaking her head.