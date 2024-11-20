If Paul Mescal Is Looking for Someone, I Mean Something, to Climb…

We’re 48 hours away from the fifth or sixth biggest weekend of the year: The double premieres of Wicked and Gladiator II, aka “Glicked,” aka the new “Barbenheimer,” aka a movie for boys and a movie for girls. And Paul Mescal wants you to see both.

“And if you love cinema, get out there and support it,” Mescal, who stars in Gladiator II with Pedro Pascal, told Variety about seeing both in theaters at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. “Don’t wait for it to come on to a streamer, because we’re at a critical junction. We have been for a little while with theatrical films. If cinema is a thing for you, get out and see both films.” We get it!

Mescal and co-star Fred Hechinger also talked about Gladiator II’s press tour, particularly their recent stop in Japan. “I’ve walked myself into a corner with this because when I was doing press for ‘Aftersun,’ I was like, ‘I hate karaoke. I hate karaoke,’” Mescal said. “But I got roped into doing it, and I enjoyed it.”

Annnnnd what did he sing? “I did ‘The Climb.'” Hot.

Hechinger said he joined Mescal on the Miley Cyrus number and also sang Shania Twain‘s “You’re Still the One.” He added: “I think if you have too good of a voice, it’s embarrassing for you to do karaoke,” to which I deeply and strongly agree.

Mescal, who attended the premiere with Gracie Abrams because I guess they’re officially dating now or whatever, also had a hilarious response when asked about King Charles III’s attendance at the film’s London premiere. “It’s definitely not something that I thought was in the bingo cards,” Mescal said of meeting the monarch. “I’m Irish, so it’s not on the list of priorities.” Lmao. But he added he’s happy for Ridley Scott because he’s British and that’s important to him.

Meeting the King is also not anywhere close to being on my list of priorities, so hi Paul, we have a lot in common. Call me if you’re trying to act out, I mean sing, “The Climb” again…