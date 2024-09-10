‘Been There!!’ Alert: J.Lo Tried, But Failed, to Get Some Tea on Her Ex
Photo: Getty Images
I can’t say there are many times in my life when I’ve looked at what Jennifer Lopez is doing and thought, “Been there, girlfriend!” Certainly not when she self-funded a $20 million movie music about love. Nor when she serenaded her groom on their wedding day with a song and dance. But, when I saw photos of her crouched in a corner, holding ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s best friend (and arguably, true life partner) Matt Damon’s hand, in search of some sort of closure? I am not proud to admit, but I have indeed “been there.”
Jennifer Lopez holds Matt Damon’s hand as they have a serious conversation at Toronto Film Festival 👀 pic.twitter.com/4UKjJypHAR