‘Been There!!’ Alert: J.Lo Tried, But Failed, to Get Some Tea on Her Ex

Matt Damon supposedly refused to chat with J.Lo about his BFF Ben Affleck.

By Kady Ruth Ashcraft  |  September 10, 2024 | 9:51am
Photo: Getty Images CelebritiesDirt Bag Jennifer Lopez
‘Been There!!’ Alert: J.Lo Tried, But Failed, to Get Some Tea on Her Ex

I can’t say there are many times in my life when I’ve looked at what Jennifer Lopez is doing and thought, “Been there, girlfriend!” Certainly not when she self-funded a $20 million movie music about love. Nor when she serenaded her groom on their wedding day with a song and dance. But, when I saw photos of her crouched in a corner, holding ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s best friend (and arguably, true life partner) Matt Damon’s hand, in search of some sort of closure? I am not proud to admit, but I have indeed “been there.”

Before Ben’s abysmal bad moods sent his marriage into a tailspin, he and Damon made the movie Unstoppable, featuring his then-wife, J.Lo. Affleck did not attend the Toronto Film Fest premiere this past weekend or the afterparty where J.Lo cornered Damon. Perhaps for that very reason. The two had a “long, deep conversation” that went on for over 20 minutes, so says People.

According to an insider (Luciana Barroso?! jk…) who spoke to the Daily Mail, “Matt Damon shut down any attempt that J.Lo made to discuss Ben” and “He told her he is glad she is doing well and is thankful for her participation in the film — but he made it clear he was not there to talk about Ben at all.” Darn. Plan foiled.

I commend J.Lo for her attempt to get the goss. Or perhaps she was trying to make a public spectacle and show that she and Damon are still on good terms? Or perhaps she was confronting Damon for setting such a high standard of love for Affleck that no woman has ever come close to being in a successful relationship with him… Whatever her intentions were, she looked like a gorgeous disco ball while executing them.

  • RIP to the legendary James Earl Jones. [Vanity Fair]
  • “I do not love lightly,” says Shailene Woodley, the woman who does love shining some light into her vagina. Though she’s probably talking about Aaron Rodgers in this case. [Bustle]
  • Love this anon source trying to tease a new Tom Cruise movie by saying, “Tom has always been absolutely obsessed with extraterrestrial life forms.” Like, yeah, he’s a Scientologist who believes an alien called Xenu used to rule the Earth 70 million years ago. We know. [In Touch]
  • Former SNL cast member Sasheer Zamata has come out as a “late-in-life-lesbian!” [Us Weekly]
  • The third season of Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens has been paused following sexual assault allegations against Gaiman. [Deadline]
  • And to end on a happier note, here is a video of Beyoncé dancing to her own song at her former assistant’s wedding over the weekend. It is so shockingly normal and sweet, my heart bursts. [Today]

 
Join the discussion...