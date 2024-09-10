‘Been There!!’ Alert: J.Lo Tried, But Failed, to Get Some Tea on Her Ex

Jennifer Lopez holds Matt Damon’s hand as they have a serious conversation at Toronto Film Festival 👀 pic.twitter.com/4UKjJypHAR

— JLo Updates (@lopez_updates) September 8, 2024

Before Ben’s abysmal bad moods sent his marriage into a tailspin, he and Damon made the movie Unstoppable, featuring his then-wife, J.Lo. Affleck did not attend the Toronto Film Fest premiere this past weekend or the afterparty where J.Lo cornered Damon. Perhaps for that very reason. The two had a “long, deep conversation” that went on for over 20 minutes, so says People.

According to an insider (Luciana Barroso?! jk…) who spoke to the Daily Mail, “Matt Damon shut down any attempt that J.Lo made to discuss Ben” and “He told her he is glad she is doing well and is thankful for her participation in the film — but he made it clear he was not there to talk about Ben at all.” Darn. Plan foiled.

I commend J.Lo for her attempt to get the goss. Or perhaps she was trying to make a public spectacle and show that she and Damon are still on good terms? Or perhaps she was confronting Damon for setting such a high standard of love for Affleck that no woman has ever come close to being in a successful relationship with him… Whatever her intentions were, she looked like a gorgeous disco ball while executing them.