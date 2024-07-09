Commenting Is Free; Long Live Commenting

It’s been seven months since Jezebel’s resurrection and we’re still working out how best to serve you, our brilliant, hilarious, committed readers. We’ve listened, we’ve learned, and if you haven’t noticed already, we’ve made commenting on Jezebel free again.

The world is pretty icky right now, and more than ever, we want to make sure you are all a part of the conversation on Jezebel.com. If you’re already subscribed, you still get all of our subscriber benefits, including our weekly subscriber-only newsletter, first dibs on events, the weekly Barf Bag, access to our Book Club, and all our paywalled stories, as well as a few other exciting things that we’re rolling out in the next couple of weeks. And if you haven’t subscribed… I’m not sure what you’re waiting for!

But since we’ve made commenting free again, and I’m asking you to come back and comment, I also need to ask you to please keep it respectful. Keep the “learn to code” comments to a minimum, OK? (I already know HTML!!)

I’ll be jumping in and out of the comments as I please, and we hope to re-launch Comment of the Week in the very near future. So warm up those fingertips and get to clacking, we can’t wait to read all your insights/ideas/insults again.