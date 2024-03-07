Could Kate Hudson Become a Queer Pop Icon?

Back in January, actress Kate Hudson made an announcement: She was now pursuing music. Pop music, to be more specific. Hudson’s first single (released that same month) “Talk About Love” which was co-written by her fiancé, musician Danny Fujikawa, and produced by the legendary Linda Perry, summoned to mind many questions—namely, this one. Nevertheless, Hudson persists.

On Tuesday, the music video for “Talk About Love” dropped. And on Thursday, GLAAD confirmed it booked the burgeoning singer to perform at the 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 14. A choice, to be sure.

“The LGBTQ community has supported and stood by me for as long as I’ve been a performer,” Hudson said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “It is a privilege to share another facet of my artistry with my nearest and dearest fans, and to expand on my lifelong journey of being an ally. Music brings people together and I can’t wait to spread the love and joy with queer people and GLAAD this year.”

The awards show has notoriously platformed a fair share of cis, white, and apparently straight artists and allies—from Kacey Musgraves to Idina Menzel, who debuted her pop album, Drama Queen, “in gratitude to the LGBTQ+ community” last year. Could Hudson become a new pop girlie of the gays? Perhaps! “Talk About Love” doesn’t do much for me personally, but more than one of my gay male friends excitedly texted me about it when it came out. The vocals aren’t terrible and the Penny Lane, seventies-inspired visuals are cute!

Very little is known at this point but apparently, Hudson has been working on music for several years now and an album is reportedly set to arrive this year.

“It’s like the shadow self,” she told Rolling Stone of her pivot to music. “Those things you don’t see, but are always with you and a part of you. I have always had a room for my piano ever since I began living on my own. I’ve been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child. But it always comes down to the moment, and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music. Finally, for me, that time is now.” Good for her, I guess!

The guest list for the awards is as chaotic as ever. Among the confirmed attendees are: Billie Joe Armstrong, Chrishell Stause and G. Flip, Jason Sudeikis, Jonathan Bailey, Sharon Stone, Renee Rapp, Shonda Rhimes, Sydney Sweeney, Trace Lysette, the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race and several others. Billie Joe Armstrong and the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race? Why not!

For what it’s worth: shoutout to Hudson for trying something new on a national stage to the inevitable judgement of some social and cultural tastemakers. Live, laugh, allyship, etc. etc.