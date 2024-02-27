Diddy Accused of Sexual Assault and Harassment in New Lawsuit

On Monday, a producer and videographer who worked with Sean “Diddy” Combs filed a 73-page lawsuit against the rapper, producer, and entrepreneur that accused him of racketeering, sexual assault, and harassment. Jones, it’s alleged in the filing, was a victim of “groping,” and forcible engagement in “sexual acts with sex workers,” while he lived with and worked alongside Combs during the production of The Love Album: Off the Grid, released in 2023.

“Throughout his time with Mr. Combs, Mr. Jones witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a Producer on the Love album,” the filing reads. Also named in the suit are Combs’ son, Justin; his chief of staff, Kristina Khorram; Universal Music Group CEO Sir Lucian Grainge (aka Sofia Richie’s father-in-law); and former Motown Records CEO Ethiopia Habtemariam. Jones is seeking $30 million in damages.

Detailed in the filing are a series of incidents in which Combs is accused of “constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of [Jones’] anus”; “drugging” Jones after he woke up disoriented and without his clothes in bed with Combs and two sex workers; and forcing him to work in his bathroom as he “walked around naked and showered in a clear glass enclosure.” According to Jones, he approached Khorram with concerns about Combs’ behavior but she dismissed the alleged groping as “friendly horseplay.”

Additionally, Jones claims Combs frequently asked him to record his goings-on, resulting in “hundreds of hours of footage and audio records of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests engaging in serious illegal activity.” An example of said serious illegal activity? Combs is alleged to have provided “laced alcoholic beverages to minors and sex workers at his homes in California, New York, the U. S. Virgin Islands, and Florida.”

As is the case in all of his other lawsuits, Combs et al. has categorically denied Jones’ accusations.

In a statement to People, Shawn Holley, Combs’ attorney wrote: “Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines. We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Blackburn, however, claimed that his team did, in fact, attempt to negotiate with Holley: “Litigation should never be the first option for a dispute, Blackburn told People. “We filed because of the refusal to negotiate on the other side.”

In December 2023, after Combs settled with his former partner, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, he was accused of sexual assault, revenge porn, and gang rape in three Jane Doe suits. As a result, 18 companies have reportedly severed ties with or attempted to distance themselves from Combs’ e-commerce website, Empower Global.

Holley has not yet responded to Jezebel’s request for comment.