Gina Carano Is Still Begging Us to Care That Disney Fired Her

Once upon a time, Gina Carano played a character on Disney’s The Mandalorian. Then, Disney, a private corporation, decided to cut ties with Carano in 2021 over a series of wildly offensive comments about trans people and other issues, all while her Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal has a trans sister. And now, three years later, Carano is still begging us to care.

In February, with the backing of noted transphobe Elon Musk, Carano filed a lawsuit against Disney for firing her, prompting something very funny to happen on Tuesday: Disney filed a motion in court to dismiss her suit, stating that it has a “constitutional right” to not work with the actress. Specifically, Disney asserted it “has a constitutional right not to associate its artistic expression with Carano’s speech, such that the First Amendment provides a complete defense to Carano’s claim.”

Which takes us to Thursday. In a prolonged rant, Carano exaggeratedly maintained her victimhood, tweeting that Disney “has confirmed what has been known all along, they will fire you if you say anything they disagree with, even if they have to MISREPRESENT, MALIGN, and MISCHARACTERIZE you to do it.”

“They are now on record letting everyone who works for them know that Disney will take any chance they get to control what you say, what you think or they will attempt to destroy your career,” she continued, cheekily adding, “Glad we cleared that up.”

“The First Amendment does not allow Disney to wantonly DISCRIMINATE, which is what they have done in my case and frankly have now admitted they did. If you ever wanted to know what today’s ‘Disney values’ are, they just told you,” Carano wrote.

All of this nonsense begins to make sense when you know Musk is bankrolling Carano’s ongoing suit, which really shouldn’t surprise anyone given his addiction to making gross, inaccurate comments about trans people and gender identity, all while one of his children (who is understandably estranged from Musk) is trans. Anyway, isn’t it just fascinating how right-wing free-thinkers like Musk and Carano are all about the #FreeSpeech life until an individual or institution exerts their own First Amendment right to not work with or give them money??

Carano has previously taken aim at gender pronouns, covid vaccines, and likened “cancel culture” with the Holocaust (???), and with each interview she gives, she doubles and quadruples down. So, it really only seems fair that if she can stand on her values, Disney should be able to, too!