Doctors Reflect on 1 Year of Genocide in Gaza: ‘We Thought We’d Witnessed Everything’

People remove items from their homes following Israeli airstrikes on April 07, 2024, in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

Photo: Getty Images

Dr. Javid Abdelmoneim, a Doctors Without Borders physician who served as medical team leader at Nasser Hospital in Gaza this summer, has been working in conflict zones for 15 years. At a Wednesday press conference addressing reporters one year into Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Abdelmoneim said he’s never witnessed the scale of atrocities currently unfolding there. Through long months of treating fractures, severe burns, and overseeing near-endless amputations, one memory, in particular, has stayed with him.

“I saw fishermen on the beach, they had very few clothes on, they were cast net fishing and they were quite thin,” he recalled. “Then suddenly, they started running.” Abdelmoneim described seeing “clouds of smoke from Israeli tanks and Humvees,” and hearing gunfire as bullets chased the fishermen down the beach. Two were shot; the other fishermen begged the Doctors Without Borders medics to intervene, all as the Israeli tanks lingered. “We wanted to go, because we could see they were still moving. We called the Israeli authorities and asked, ‘Can we go and treat them?’ It took 45 minutes for them to reply, ‘No,’ and in that time, both men died in front of our eyes.”

“They were not posing a threat, they were fishing, they were starving, and they were murdered,” Abdelmoneim said. “And there will be no accountability.”

On October 7, 2023, an attack by Hamas fighters killed 1,200 Israelis. In response, the Gaza Health Ministry counts well over 42,500 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in Gaza in the last year. In July, a study published in The Lancet estimated that Gaza’s death toll could be as high as 186,000, “given the intensity of this conflict; destroyed health-care infrastructure; severe shortages of food, water, and shelter; the population’s inability to flee to safe places; and the loss of funding to UNRWA, one of the very few humanitarian organizations still active in Gaza.”

Also on Wednesday, Doctors Without Borders’ U.K. executive director Natalie Roberts told reporters that we’re “witnessing slaughter on an unprecedented scale.” She said, “We thought we’d witnessed everything, but to witness what is happening today in Gaza is unimaginable.”