Hannah Einbinder Uses Human Rights Campaign Speech to Condemn ‘Mass Murder’ In Gaza

On Saturday, Hannah Einbinder was honored by the Human Rights Campaign for her contributions to LGBTQ+ representation, both on- and offscreen. Einbinder, who stars as a bisexual comedy writer on Hacks, has received wide acclaim for her role, and for her activism on LGBTQ+ rights, climate change, and Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

Einbinder used her acceptance speech for the Visibility Award to speak out against the ongoing violence.

“As a queer person, as a Jewish person and as an American, I am horrified by the Israeli government’s massacre of well over 65,000 Palestinians in Gaza,” Einbinder said. “I am ashamed and infuriated that this mass murder is funded by our American tax dollars. It should not be controversial to say that we should all be against murdering civilians.”

Einbinder emphasized that her condemnation of Israel’s violence isn’t in spite of her own Jewish identity, but because of it. She recalled her time Hebrew school in which she learned that “central to being a Jew is asking questions, being inquisitive, arguing, wrestling with opposing points of view, questioning my own beliefs in order to keep learning and growing into a better human being, a better citizen of the world.