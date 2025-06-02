Israel Massacres Starving Palestinians Waiting for Food in Gaza

Palestinians line up to receive food in Rafah, Gaza, in March 2024. Photo: Getty Images

It’s been two weeks since Israel partially lifted its nearly three-month humanitarian blockade on Gaza, which nearly pushed the region to the brink of famine. Now, as aid is slowly being allowed back in, it appears Israel has given Palestinians a choice between starving to death or getting shot at while trying to get food.

On Sunday, as thousands of starving Palestinians gathered at a new, Israeli-backed, highly controversial food distribution site, Israeli tanks reportedly opened fire at the crowds, killing at least 32 and injuring more than 170. On Monday morning, three more people were shot and killed, and dozens injured at the same spot, according to the Guardian. And last week, 17 Palestinians were also killed while trying to reach another one of the distribution sites, according to the Associated Press.

The aid distribution points are run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), backed by both Israel and the U.S. in an effort they claim will prevent Hamas from seizing food or fuel. However, GHF—which was established in February and just opened its first four aid sites last week—has been accused by the United Nations and other aid groups of violating humanitarian principles, using starvation as an act of war, and aiding Israel’s efforts to take over Gaza. These groups have all refused to work with GHF.

“Aid distribution has become a death trap,” Philippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said in a statement on Sunday.