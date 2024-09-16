‘Fuck The Bear’ Said No One Ever…Until Hannah Einbinder’s Mother on Emmy Night

Every award show tends to yield some rather dramatic reactions online—especially when the categories are rife with fan favorites and exceptional talents like Meryl Streep, Ebon Moss Bachrach, Lily Gladstone, and countless others. Sunday night’s 76th Primetime Emmy Awards was no exception. It wasn’t just your average fans weighing in, however. Hannah Einbinder’s mother, Laraine Newman, for instance, made her thoughts on a certain big winner loud and clear.

“FUCK. THE. BEAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the Saturday Night Live alumna wrote on Twitter after her daughter lost Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Nothing says I’m-angry-my-nepokid-rightfully-just-lost-to-Liza-Colón-Zayas like nineteen exclamation marks, am I right? Personally, if I were an actor in a series nominated for multiple awards and my mother decided to crudely denounce another show, I’d surely issue some sort of statement. And if the actor who I lost to was the first Latina in history to win that category? I’d strongly consider matricide. Einbinder, however, has yet to comment on the matter at all.