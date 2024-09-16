‘Fuck The Bear’ Said No One Ever…Until Hannah Einbinder’s Mother on Emmy Night

The Saturday Night Live alumna let it all out on Twitter...despite the fact that her daughter's series beat out The Bear in the biggest category.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  September 16, 2024 | 4:45pm
Every award show tends to yield some rather dramatic reactions online—especially when the categories are rife with fan favorites and exceptional talents like Meryl Streep, Ebon Moss Bachrach, Lily Gladstone, and countless others. Sunday night’s 76th Primetime Emmy Awards was no exception. It wasn’t just your average fans weighing in, however. Hannah Einbinder’s mother, Laraine Newman, for instance, made her thoughts on a certain big winner loud and clear.

“FUCK. THE. BEAR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the Saturday Night Live alumna wrote on Twitter after her daughter lost Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy. Nothing says I’m-angry-my-nepokid-rightfully-just-lost-to-Liza-Colón-Zayas like nineteen exclamation marks, am I right? Personally, if I were an actor in a series nominated for multiple awards and my mother decided to crudely denounce another show, I’d surely issue some sort of statement. And if the actor who I lost to was the first Latina in history to win that category? I’d strongly consider matricide. Einbinder, however, has yet to comment on the matter at all.

Newman proceeded to delete the post, and, mere moments later, replied to one fan that it wasn’t her “best moment.”

“I took it down. Not my best moment,” she wrote. Damn, her common sense has a swift recovery rate….until she decided to make an attempt at justifying the tweet.

“I think the Bear is a great show but IMHO it’s not a comedy-not even a dark comedy,” Newman wrote instead. While I guess I can empathize with the argument, clearly she’s unfamiliar with the character of Fak who seems to exist solely for comedic relief. Or the Xanax birthday party scene in season 1. And hey, why stop there? She definitely hasn’t heard the Cicero Orwellian butter joke.

What’s even worse? Newman quite literally began the day tweeting about her disdain for the critically acclaimed series.

“Every time I think about The Bear being in the comedy category for the Emmys I can feel an ulcer developing,” she tweeted at noon PST on Sunday. Considering Hacks—the series in which her daughter stars—ultimately won the Emmy for Best Comedy over The Bear, her Twitter tirade is just embarrassing. IMHO, I can’t even laugh at it—not even in a dark way.

 
