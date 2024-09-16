GOP Congressman Decides to Change Definition of ‘Pro-Choice’ to ‘Pro-Whatever Will Get Me Re-Elected’

Over the weekend, Rep. John Duarte (R-Calif.) told CNN that both he and Donald Trump are "pro-choice" because they support abortion being decided by the states.

By Kylie Cheung  |  September 16, 2024 | 6:14pm
Photo: Screenshot AbortionPolitics 2024 Election


Rep. John Duarte (R-Calif.), who won his seat against Democrat Adam Gray by only 564 votes in 2022, has previously expressed support for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which, of course, ended the federal right to abortion that same year. In March, he voted for a budget proposal that included a ban on medication abortion. Yet, on Sunday, just 50 days out from the election, Duarte told CNN that he and former President Trump are both “pro-choice.”

“I am pro-choice. I believe the president [Trump] is functionally pro-choice,” Duarte, who’s in a hotly contested rematch against Gray for California’s 13th, said. “He wants the states to make their policy themselves, he doesn’t want to federalize abortion law, and neither do I.” CNN pressed Duarte, pointing out that Trump “opposes abortion rights,” to which Duarte lied, “No he doesn’t. He says—states are moving towards abortion rights one-by-one. The Dobbs decision put it back in the states. I believe abortion belongs in the states.” The CNN reporter then clarifies, “So, you supported the Dobbs decision but you’re pro-choice?” Duarte answers, “I’m pro-choice.”

It’s an utterly head-spinning interview reflective of the GOP’s desperation in the face of their wildly unpopular abortion bans. All polling shows that voters are against forced pregnancy and birth, as well as the total upending of the medical system. Consequently, up and down the ballot, Republicans from Donald Trump and JD Vance to Ted Cruz and, apparently, Duarte, are trying to distance themselves from their own previously expressed positions—in this instance, by lying that they’re “pro-choice.” But, lest there be any confusion, Duarte has the endorsement of Californians For Life, an anti-abortion group against exceptions even for rape or incest.

Duarte’s laughable comments come just weeks after Trump posted on Truth Social that he would be “great for women and their reproductive rights” if elected—as if he wasn’t already president, appointed anti-abortion extremists to the Supreme Court and federal judiciary, and saw to abortion being banned in nearly half of all states. Since April, Trump has performatively come out against a national abortion ban and says he supports leaving the issue to the states—the current, desperate state of affairs that routinely results in patients being denied life-saving care. We know, of course, that if elected, there’s a good chance Trump will enact Project 2025, the far-right agenda that lays out how he can bypass Congress to impose a national ban.

It’s obvious why Trump, Republican candidates, and many anti-abortion activists are lying—they’re trying to win elections. But this approach could come with its own electoral costs: Top anti-abortion organizations, which hold powerful influence over key evangelical demographics that Trump, specifically, will need to win the election, are coming out against Trump for his approach to the issue.

So I e-mailed several top anti-abortion organizations about Duarte’s claim that he and Trump are “pro-choice.” A spokesperson for Students for Life maintained its support for the former president, despite Trump’s stated support for reproductive rights in August and this characterization of him, from within his own party, as “pro-choice.” Susan B. Anthony List, another top anti-abortion group with tremendous influence over the GOP, told Jezebel the organization is “looking into” Duarte’s comments. Live Action didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

“More lives will be saved by former President Trump than by the most radical ticket in favor of abortion ever to run for a major political party,” Kristi Hamrick, vice president of media and policy for Students for Life Action, wrote in a statement to Jezebel. Contrary to Hamrick’s claim, unfortunately, Harris hasn’t disclosed much of a plan on the issue beyond pledging to sign a bill to restore a federal abortion right if it comes to her desk—which is unlikely, given the existence of the filibuster.

Also, earlier this month, Live Action’s Lila Rose told Politico she’s currently telling her hundreds of thousands of followers to not vote for Trump—until he reverses course. Other anti-abortion groups have railed against Trump for his recent posturing in support of IVF, as these groups oppose IVF for its destruction of unused embryos.

Fewer than eight weeks out from the election, Republicans’ strategy on abortion continues to mutate. Can’t wait to see what kind of pretzel they try to twist themselves into next, as we inch closer and closer to November.

 
