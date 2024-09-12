Inside the Infighting Over Trump’s Bullshit IVF Pledge

In August, during the Democratic National Convention which decisively focused on Donald Trump’s abortion bans, the former president desperately tweeted out that he would be “great for women and their reproductive rights.” At a campaign rally shortly after, he pledged to start a program offering free IVF to all Americans, covered by either insurance companies or the federal government. “We want more babies, to put it very nicely. And for the same reason, we will also allow new parents to deduct major newborn expenses from their taxes,” Trump said in a statement at the time, citing right-wing pro-natalists’ favorite boogeyman: the ostensibly record-low national birth rate.

Then, at Tuesday night’s presidential debate, Trump declared, “I have been a leader on fertilization, IVF.” The rhetorical pivot is a transparent attempt to deflect from Democrats’ accurate portrayals of Trump and his party as anti-abortion extremists, and convince just enough swing voters—including moderate suburban women, who some pollsters believe could decide the election—that he can be trusted on the issue. In a Thursday report in Politico, one Republican strategist told the outlet, “Look, he’s never going to win on this issue but if he can chip away at the margins, that’s a potential path for him.”

But this raises another issue for Trump: With his performative pledges on IVF, specifically, he’s alienating key chunks of his base, like small government hawks and anti-abortion extremists.