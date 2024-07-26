Ice Spice Says You’re ‘Rude’ for Not Thinking Her & Taylor Swift Are Actually Friends

Happy first album day to Ice Spice, who spoke with Rolling Stone ahead of her debut and seemingly answered everything that anyone could have wanted to know about her from the past year. The rapper, who released Y2K! on Friday, addressed her friendship with Taylor Swift, those Matty Healy comments, her relationship status, her supposed feud with Nicki Minaj, and shared her thoughts on the actual feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

On her friendship with Swift, Ice Spice said she’s her “closest celebrity friend,” and admitted to losing it when her manager called to tell her she wanted her on the album. “I’m playing it cool on the phone. I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cool. Super cool.’ And then I hang up the phone and I’m hysterically crying,” she told the publication. “I’m in my walk-in closet, and I’m like, ‘Bro, this is not real life.’ Riot definitely filmed it. That’ll probably be in a documentary one day.” (Obviously, the track was “Karma.”)

Ice Spice also said it’s “rude” that anyone would think Swift used her for clout or that their friendship is fake. “Which is so rude to me, [because] why would she not want to be my friend?” she said. “Taylor fucks with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well.”

On her rumored feud with Nicki? “We don’t have the closest relationship, you know? But we’re definitely good,” she said. “We’re mutuals. We had smash records together. I love us together. I think the world does too.”

The Drake and Kendrick feud? “I’m a music lover. So, I appreciate the sport of it — I think it’s really cool.”

Is she dating anyone, specifically Central Cee? “We’ve been friends since ‘Munch’ came out, honestly. We’re just twins,” she said, adding that she’s single.

And on those comments from Matty Healy? “I actually was late as fuck to that. I didn’t know about it until like a month after or something like that,” she said. “He apologized multiple times, but I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was to other people. I feel like people just wanted something to be mad about, I guess. I wasn’t angry or sad or anything. I was just kind of confused. I never really cared about that.” RS also added that Ice Spice said she’s still a “huge fan” of the 1975.

And Swift also had some lovely words about Ice. “I love when I meet a new artist who takes a keen interest in not just the music, but the music industry and how it works,” Swift told the magazine. “I knew based on the questions she asked and the observations she made that she didn’t just want to be a passenger in her own career. She wanted to be the driver of it.” Nice!

Happy for Ice Spice! Stream Y2K!