I’m Shocked! House Ethics Report Accuses Matt Gaetz of ‘Statutory Rape, Illicit Drug Use’

In November, one of Donald Trump’s first moves as president-elect was to nominate now-former Rep. Matt Gaetz to run the Justice Department as the top law enforcement official in the nation. The move looked awful then, and somehow looks even worse now: On Monday, CNN obtained a copy of the House Ethics Committee’s 37-page report on Gaetz, which concludes that “there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House Rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress.” The committee itself has yet to release the report but is expected to make it public as soon as Monday afternoon.

In 2021, the DOJ opened an investigation into allegations that Gaetz trafficked and had a sexual encounter with a 17-year-old girl in 2017. The investigation closed in 2023 without explanation and Gaetz faced no charges. But the House Ethics Committee launched its own investigation that same year.

In November, Gaetz resigned from the House almost immediately after being tapped by Trump to be attorney general. His resignation reportedly came two days before the committee was set to release their report, stripping the committee of jurisdiction to investigate or punish him. Of course, within a week, Gaetz was forced to withdraw from consideration. Then, earlier this month, no longer under any obligation to protect Gaetz, at least a few GOP members of the Ethics Committee reportedly sided with Democrats in a secret vote on whether to release the report, even as Gaetz is no longer in the House. And now, here it is!

The committee’s report cites testimony from numerous witnesses who say they were paid to have sex with Gaetz, as well as text messages discussing the transactions and Venmo and PayPal receipts. (Between being an alleged sex predator and not knowing the 101-level ins and outs of doing crime, please pick a struggle, sir!) The report includes additional details about the 17-year-old girl Gaetz allegedly, statutorily raped in 2017, identified as “Victim A.” Per the report, Gaetz had two encounters with Victim A, both during which she was a minor and a junior in high school: “Victim A recalled receiving $400 in cash from Representative Gaetz that evening, which she understood to be payment for sex. Victim A said that she did not inform Representative Gaetz that she was under 18 at the time, nor did he ask her age.”