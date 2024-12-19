Matt Gaetz Is Trying to Get Ahead of Damning Ethics Report
After the House Ethics Committee secretly voted to release the report alleging Gaetz's misconduct, he tried to write off the allegations, claiming his “30's were an era of working very hard—and playing hard too.”Photo: Getty Images Politics
On Wednesday, CNN reported that after a secret vote, the House Ethics Committee decided to finally release their notorious report on former Rep. Matt Gaetz. As you’ll recall, the committee was set to release it around mid-November—only for Gaetz to suddenly resign from the House, stripping the committee of jurisdiction to investigate and potentially sanction him. This came right after President-elect Trump nominated Gaetz to be his attorney general, prompting Congressional Republicans to more or less fall in line. But Gaetz officially withdrew his name from consideration within about a week and since then, it seems at least a few GOP members on the Ethics Committee sided with Democrats and voted to release the report.
Shortly after CNN’s reporting, Gaetz did what all innocent people do, and attempted to get ahead of what will likely be an endless grocery list of misdeeds. Gaetz stands accused of trafficking and having multiple sexual encounters with a 17-year-old.
“House Ethics will reportedly post a report online that I have no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body,” he wrote in a tweet so long that I’d ordinarily mutter, “happy for you or sorry that happened,” if not for the chance to watch an alleged sex predator spin out. He continued: