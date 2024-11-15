Let Snow White Shitpost About Trump

This week, Rachel Zegler once again became the target of right-wing fury after the star of Snow White and Broadway’s Romeo and Juliet let it rip about the re-election of their overlord.

“May Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself never know peace,” Zegler posted on her Instagram story the day after the election. Not only did she invoke the sentiments of Ethel Cain, but she further theorized that “there is a deep deep sickness in this country,” and “another four years of hatred” would make for a world that she doesn’t “want to live in.” After four slides of thoughts, Zegler rather succinctly concluded: “Fuck Donald Trump.”

One week later, after an onslaught of backlash, including being deemed “a pig” by Megyn Kelly, she’s sadly changed her tune.

“Hi everyone, I would like to sincerely apologize for the election post I shared on Instagram last week,” she wrote on her Instagram story on Thursday. “I let my emotions get the best of me. Hatred and anger have caused us to move further and further away from peace and understanding, and I am sorry I contributed to the negative discourse.”

It gets worse.

“This week has been emotional for so many of us, but I firmly believe that everyone has the right to their opinion, even when it differs from my own,” Zegler continued. “I am committed to contributing positively towards a better tomorrow.” What in the PR apologies is this shit??? That last sentence is giving Hunger Games.

Unfortunately, the actor was probably pressured into the public apology (by her team and god knows who else) after conservative crybabies made her original posts go viral. The terminally online and Trump-pilled went so far as to threaten to boycott the live-action $200 million Snow White remake, in which she stars and is scheduled to premiere in March.

“THIS is Disney’s Snow White,” tweeted one user. The content creator then claimed that Zegler “probably won’t face any consequences for posting this by Disney due to their unfair double standard.” The assertion was most likely inspired by Megyn Kelly, who weighed in on her SiriusXM show to cruelly call Zegler a “pig” for her election reaction.

“You’re gonna have to redo your film again, because this woman is a pig, and you fired Gina Carano for far less than this nonsense,” Kelly said on Thursday. This, from a woman who just a few short weeks ago claimed Vice President Kamala Harris would “set women back” if she were to be elected President. Bleak. Carano, I’ll also note, was terminated from The Mandalorian after she implied that the 2020 presidential election was a result of “voter fraud” and reposted a meme that compared holding certain political opinions (read: bigoted ones) to being Jewish in Nazi Germany.

This also isn’t the first time Zegler’s been on the receiving end of conservatives’ criticism. When the Latina actress was announced as Disney’s next live-action princess, many responded with blatant racism. “I really, truly do not want to see it,” Zegler tweeted at the time. “I hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what.”

Frankly, if liberals can move on from Nicole Scherzinger lusting after a MAGA-adjacent hat to see Sunset Blvd, surely these cowards can take their kids to Snow White…