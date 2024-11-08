Nicole Scherzinger’s Pining for a MAGA-Red Jesus Hat?

The Broadway actress hints at her MAGA leanings and, perhaps even more upsetting, is maybe friends with Russel Brand?

By Kady Ruth Ashcraft  |  November 8, 2024 | 10:17am
CelebritiesDirt Bag
In the wake of an election that has not only energized racist misogynistic sex pests, but really showcased how fucking annoying those people are, it’s no surprise to run into U.K. comedian Russel Brand. Brand, who has a number of sexual misconduct allegations against him, isn’t letting the fact that he isn’t even a U.S. citizen stop him from being a vocal Trump supporter. Incredible use of his one wild and stupid life, if you ask me. 

After Trump’s victory, Brand posted a photo of himself with an ass-eating grin showing off a MAGA-esque hat that reads, “Make Jesus First Again,” along with the caption, “God Bless America.” Apparently, between the alleged sexual misconduct, he’s found time to become a Christian. This is all very “whatever” given that this man sucks and is and always has been annoying—a post that would have easily washed away in the right-wing shitposter sands of time. But folks did take notice when current Broadway sensation starring in Sunset BoulevardNicole Scherzinger, commented “Where can I get this hat!?”

First of all, to ask where one can get a MAGA hat in the year 2024, like… Go to any beach town and pay a 14-year-old boardwalk peddler $25 and you’re set. Or better yet, walk outside the St. James theater in Times Square where you perform six days a week, and buy one from a street vendor dressed as vape-addicted Elmo. Maybe the “Make Jesus First Again” version is a bit tougher to find, but also, I doubt it. Anyways, Scherzinger deleted the comment, but not before fans took notice.

I can’t open Instagram without being inundated with Sunset Boulevard Playbill selfies or sneaky snaps of Scherzinger at curtain call receiving a standing ovation for her buzzy performance as Norma Desmond in the Andrew Lloyd Webber revival. Understandably folks—specifically a queer Broadway fanbase—aren’t thrilled with her interest in this stupid fucking hat. It’ll also be interesting to see if this revelation has any effect on her being an undeniable frontrunner for Best Actress at the Tonys. I guess the red does match her blood-soaked throat.

  • In deeply upsetting news, Lamar Odom purchased a custom sex doll to look like his ex-wife, Khloe Kardashian so that “he can do whatever he wants with her sexually” according to his manager. [TMZ]
  • Three people—a friend, a hotel employee, and a drug dealer—have been charged in the death of One Direction member Liam Payne. [NBC]
  • Congrats to the winner of the Paul Mescal lookalike contest and congrats to everyone who got to hang out at the Paul Mescal lookalike contest around guys who look like Paul Mescal. [Queerty]
  • “Golden Bachelorette” contestant thinks that Tina Turner would have liked the show. OK! [Us]

 
