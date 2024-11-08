Nicole Scherzinger’s Pining for a MAGA-Red Jesus Hat?

In the wake of an election that has not only energized racist misogynistic sex pests, but really showcased how fucking annoying those people are, it’s no surprise to run into U.K. comedian Russel Brand. Brand, who has a number of sexual misconduct allegations against him, isn’t letting the fact that he isn’t even a U.S. citizen stop him from being a vocal Trump supporter. Incredible use of his one wild and stupid life, if you ask me.

After Trump’s victory, Brand posted a photo of himself with an ass-eating grin showing off a MAGA-esque hat that reads, “Make Jesus First Again,” along with the caption, “God Bless America.” Apparently, between the alleged sexual misconduct, he’s found time to become a Christian. This is all very “whatever” given that this man sucks and is and always has been annoying—a post that would have easily washed away in the right-wing shitposter sands of time. But folks did take notice when current Broadway sensation starring in Sunset Boulevard, Nicole Scherzinger, commented “Where can I get this hat!?”