Mary Kate Olsen Is Dating…Sean Avery???

It was a long weekend, meaning the elite fled New York City for the Hamptons. Among them were none other than former flames, Mary-Kate Olsen and Sean Avery. According to a DeuxMoi exclusive, the designer and retired hockey player (now actor) are a new couple despite being, well, an old couple. The pair dated back in 2007, long before they married their respective (and now, former) spouses, Olivier Sarközy and Hillary Rhoda.

Olsen and Avery were photographed taking a peek at the new The Row store in Amagansett and paying a visit to…Andy Cohen because, of course. Now, before you rejoice that Olsen hasn’t taken up with yet another rapidly aging banker, it’s important to note that Avery was—at one time—known as “the most hated man in hockey,” thanks to a record of less than sportsmanlike conduct. In short, it was his thing to be the biggest asshole on the ice at any given time. That, however, isn’t even the most concerning thing about Avery.

In 2022, three months after Rhoda filed for divorce from Avery, she also filed a temporary restraining order in protection of her and their three-year-old son. In court documents, she accused him of domestic and child abuse and repeatedly alleged that she was “afraid” of him. After one incident in 2022, Avery was arrested for domestic battery and released on bail.

“I am afraid for my safety and our child’s safety, and I need protection,” Rhoda alleged. “Over the years, I have tried to appease Sean, naively hoping he would change. I now realize that I need to take this step and obtain an order protecting me and Nash from Sean’s dangerous and abusive behavior.” As of 2023, the order still stood but the pair did celebrate their son’s birthday together in July that year.

As this headline put it, fans’ concerns over her “taste in men” have swiftly followed news of her and Avery’s apparent reconciliation. Obviously, I’m with them. I tend to think men never change but…maybe he used his Oppenheimer check on a lobotomy or something?