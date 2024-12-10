Megan Fox and MGK Have Split Again

Well, this is news anyone who’s encountered Megan Fox’s poetry likely saw coming: She and her fiancé, Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker, have called it quits. Again.
“Nothing is ever really lost,” Fox captioned the post, alluding to her previous miscarriage at just ten weeks. While Fox never specified when the miscarriage happened, Baker dedicated a performance at the Billboard Music Awards to the “unborn child” in May 2022. “Welcome back,” Fox concluded, punctuating the post with a heart and a baby emoji.
In November, a source told People
that the couple “can’t stop talking about the baby.”
“They are very excited. [Kelly is] basically telling everyone he knows,” the source said, adding that the engaged couple is “doing well” and “focused on the baby right now.” Yikes.
Fox has been candid about the couple’s ups and downs in recent years. In 2023, she published a book of poetry, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, and throughout the collection of 70 poems, she deployed Greek mythology, theology, and yes, demonology, to detail the many sins of men — Baker included. For instance, in “pretty boys are poisonous,” Fox wrote: “there he stands. tall, thin, twisted. like a tree you’d find in sleepy hollow/ refusing to grow toward the light.” In “a 32-year-old narcissist quantifies his crime…,” she describes a remorseful man who’s caused her harm: “you keep telling me it was an accident/that you’d never hurt me on purpose.” Bear in mind that Baker, now 33, turned 32 while dating Fox. In case the references to Bake weren’t obvious enough, the book also includes a poem titled, “A 6’4 damsel in distress.” (Baker is very notably 6’4″.) Finally, there’s “to marry an arsonist,” in which Fox reflects on the “many secrets” behind a lover’s “scorched earth temper.” She confirmed to Good Morning America that this poem was about Baker.
In the wake of the book’s release in 2023, Fox also told People that, in her experience, relationships are “complicated” and “ugly.”
“For most of us it’s not a fairy tale. Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war,” she said. “But through a wound enters an opportunity to grow and become a stronger, more whole version of yourself.”
In March, she told Call Her Daddy host, Alex Cooper, that she and Baker had — at one time — called off their engagement. But she declined to divulge their current relationship status, instead saying he was her “twin soul,” whether they were together or apart.
“What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him no matter what,” Fox explained. “I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow.” At the time, I wrote that Fox’s characterization of their relationship was worrisome and that she deserved better. I haven’t wavered.
Meanwhile, her most recent co-star, Michele Morrone, felt the need to specify that he was not dating Fox after fan speculation. “Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue,” Morrone’s rep told TMZ. “They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another project.”