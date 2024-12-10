Megan Fox and MGK Have Split Again

Well, this is news anyone who’s encountered Megan Fox’s poetry likely saw coming: She and her fiancé, Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker, have called it quits. Again.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that after two years together — and the fact that Fox is currently pregnant with their child — the pair broke up over Thanksgiving. Why? According to “sources,” Fox happened upon some “upsetting material” on Baker’s phone and left the trip early. The pair reportedly haven’t seen one another since. I can only bet what the (alleged) upsetting material was, but for now, I’ll just say: sounds bad!

The news comes less than a month after Fox announced on Instagram that she was pregnant with their first child.