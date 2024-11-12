Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Expecting

On Monday, Megan Fox announced on Instagram that she and her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly (né Colson Baker), are expecting their first child.

“Nothing is ever really lost,” Fox captioned the post, alluding to her previous miscarriage at just ten weeks. While Fox has never specified when the miscarriage happened, Baker dedicated a performance at the Billboard Music Awards to the “unborn child” in May 2022. “Welcome back,” Fox concluded the caption, punctuating the post with a heart and a baby emoji.

The announcement includes two photos. The first is a portrait of a very pregnant and naked Fox covered in what appears to be black paint. The second, however, is a bit more traditional and is a close-up of Fox’s hand holding a positive pregnancy test. It’s all very sweet in a way that’s very specific to her tumultuous—at times, terribly dark—relationship with Baker.

In 2023, Fox gave voice to her grief in her debut book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous. Throughout the collection of 70 poems, she deployed Greek mythology, theology, and yes, demonology, to detail the many sins of men—especially those of her current partner, Baker—and the suffering she’s endured from them. In “i” and “ii,” Fox wrote:

“I want to hold your hand / hear your laugh” and “but now / I have to say / goodbye.”

“I will pay any price” she continues. “Tell me please / what is the ransom / for her soul?”

Fox and Baker have certainly seen a series of ups and downs in recent years. In the wake of the book’s release in 2023, Fox told People that in her experience, relationships are “complicated” and “ugly.”

“For most of us it’s not a fairy tale. Relationships are not pretty. They are ugly. Sometimes they are a war,” she said. “But through a wound enters an opportunity to grow and become a stronger, more whole version of yourself.”

Months later, in March 2024, she told Call Her Daddy host, Alex Cooper, that she and Baker had—at one time—called off their engagement. She also declined to offer any update on their relationship, and instead, said he was her “twin soul,” whether they were together or apart.

“What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him no matter what,” Fox explained at the time. “I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow.”

Well, congratulations to them for taking that whole tether part quite literally.