Meghan Markle & Her Jams Are Making a Comeback in 2025

“As far as Meghan being quiet, she’s been in the background working on her entrepreneurial efforts,” one “industry insider” told the tabloid. “Both the Netflix project and her brand will come out within the same timeline in the New Year.”
“It’s going to be a good year for Meghan specifically, she’s spent the majority of the year doing work behind the scenes to launch a project in the first few months of 2025,” they added.
Interesting! The report arrives the same week that a different report claimed Markle had appointed herself as the CEO of American Riviera Kitchen after no other candidate met her expectations (allegedly). Apparently, this is only partially true, per Page Six. Markle is reportedly CEO, but the other allegations are a load of bollocks.
“She’s been keeping her cards close to her chest,” a source told the tabloid. “But I can tell you that she is the CEO of American Riviera Orchard, so all these rumors about her having a hard time finding a CEO are false.” Meanwhile, another Hollywood “insider” told Page Six they’ve heard that the brand of “retail store services” has become a “shit show.” Honestly? Given it’s been a year since it was announced without much but jam delivered to California’s elites to show for it (and all of the Duke and Duchess of Montecito’s other entrepreneurial woes), this wouldn’t exactly be a shock.
Personally, the most damning detail of this whole thing for me is that the Netflix show wasn’t even filmed at Markle’s home or you know, a soundstage. Instead, the set was the estate of Tom and Sherrie Cipolla, millionaire Montecito philanthropists.
So, while most celebrity lifestyle brands are aspirational, Markle’s will just be unattainable? Can’t wait to see how this all plays out in 2025!
- At this point, Andy Cohen should be charged as a war criminal for not putting these Real Housewives of New York back on television screens. [Page Six]
- Oscar Isaac was an early fan of Timothee Chalamet as Bob Dylan. [Variety]
- Rihanna and A$AP Rocky look like they’re attending different (albeit very chic) events, but what else is new? [People]
- LOL at this local Boston news station that unintentionally caught Zendaya and her mom in their B-roll.[Daily Mail]
- Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater seem like they’re dancing through life. [TMZ]
- Kevin Spacey is currently touring communities “impacted by Hamas.” [The Hollywood Reporter]
- Finally! The empire that Joe Francis built is having a reckoning. Now, do all his old friends (read: the Kardashians) next. [Us Weekly]