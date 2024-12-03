Meghan Markle & Her Jams Are Making a Comeback in 2025

The new year will be a big one for Meghan Markle and her artisanal jams, according to a new report. This week, sources told Page Six that The Duchess of Sussex will not only launch her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Kitchen, but will also premiere a Martha Stewart-style Netflix show centered around “cooking, gardening, and entertaining” in the first few months of 2025.

“As far as Meghan being quiet, she’s been in the background working on her entrepreneurial efforts,” one “industry insider” told the tabloid. “Both the Netflix project and her brand will come out within the same timeline in the New Year.”