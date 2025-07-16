‘After the Hunt’ Promises Many Blazers, Much Menswear

On Wednesday, the trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s forthcoming film, After The Hunt, dropped. The drama follows a student (Ayo Edebiri) who levels a weighty allegation against her college professor (Andrew Garfield). From the looks of it, the film has a little bit of everything for everyone: a convincing cast, a sordid story, and, most important of all, many, many blazers. At least 10.
As someone who’s been anxiously anticipating more news on this particular project since it was announced in June 2024, I’ve watched the trailer more than once today. I won’t say how many times, but enough to notice that a blazer—worn by both men and women— is in almost every shot. I enjoy menswear. And because I’m bisexual, it’s particularly exciting to me if worn by all genders—even more so when it’s impeccably tailored, tweed, and tossed around in the middle of a scandal. If you’ve seen Challengers and Queer, you know Guadagnino believes in representation for all three.
The trailer’s first scene, for example, features six characters wearing blazers—Edebiri, Garfield, Julia Roberts, Chloe Sevigny, Michael Stuhlbargh, and Thaddea Graham. Then Garfield, Roberts, and Sevigny wear several more—in class, at home, in restaurants, etc. Truly, you’ve seen less blazers while scrolling the Frankie Shop website than in this 2:53 trailer.
Now, it bears noting that the film is set at what looks to be an East Coast liberal arts college, meaning a blazer or two is an inevitability in faculty and students’ wardrobes. However, when every character is wearing multiple—in variations of solids, patterns, and shoulder-padded—I have to ask: Is Jonathan Anderson going to be in the credits again?
Anderson, who just became the creative director of Dior, has formed a close creative partnership with the director. He lent his vision to both Challengers and Queer, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he played some part in After The Hunt, too. His debut Dior men’s collection featured a lot of suiting, just saying. Personally, I would like to see it. The world needs another “I Told Ya” t-shirt moment.
Anyway, you already know I will be seated for this movie—Anderson or not.
