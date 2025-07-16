‘After the Hunt’ Promises Many Blazers, Much Menswear

On Wednesday, the trailer for Luca Guadagnino’s forthcoming film, After The Hunt, dropped. The drama follows a student (Ayo Edebiri) who levels a weighty allegation against her college professor (Andrew Garfield). From the looks of it, the film has a little bit of everything for everyone: a convincing cast, a sordid story, and, most important of all, many, many blazers. At least 10.

As someone who’s been anxiously anticipating more news on this particular project since it was announced in June 2024, I’ve watched the trailer more than once today. I won’t say how many times, but enough to notice that a blazer—worn by both men and women— is in almost every shot. I enjoy menswear. And because I’m bisexual, it’s particularly exciting to me if worn by all genders—even more so when it’s impeccably tailored, tweed, and tossed around in the middle of a scandal. If you’ve seen Challengers and Queer, you know Guadagnino believes in representation for all three.