New York Thwarts Ken Paxton’s 2nd Attempt to Target Doctor for Mailing Abortion Pills
"While I’m not entirely sure how things work in Texas, here in New York, a rejection means the matter is closed," the county clerk wrote in a statement.Photo: Getty Images
A New York county clerk did not mince words this week when rejecting Texas’ second attempt to punish a New York-based doctor for allegedly mailing abortion pills to someone in Texas.
In December, anti-abortion freak and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Dr. Margaret Carpenter—seeking a $113,000 fine—for prescribing abortion pills to a woman in his state. Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck blocked the filing in March, becoming the first clerk in the state to invoke New York’s shield laws, which protect doctors from extradition or legal action by anti-abortion officials in presumptively red states.