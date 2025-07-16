New York Thwarts Ken Paxton’s 2nd Attempt to Target Doctor for Mailing Abortion Pills

A New York county clerk did not mince words this week when rejecting Texas’ second attempt to punish a New York-based doctor for allegedly mailing abortion pills to someone in Texas.

In December, anti-abortion freak and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Dr. Margaret Carpenter—seeking a $113,000 fine—for prescribing abortion pills to a woman in his state. Ulster County Clerk Taylor Bruck blocked the filing in March, becoming the first clerk in the state to invoke New York’s shield laws, which protect doctors from extradition or legal action by anti-abortion officials in presumptively red states.

According to the clerk’s office, Paxton sent a letter on July 9, demanding Bruck reconsider his previous ruling, with a deadline of July 16. Bruck said no.

“The rejection stands. Resubmitting the same materials does not alter the outcome,” Bruck said in a statement. “While I’m not entirely sure how things work in Texas, here in New York, a rejection means the matter is closed.”

After Bruck’s ruling in March, Paxton—who was most recently served divorce papers—said in a statement: “New York is shredding the constitution to hide lawbreakers from justice, and it must end. I will not stop my efforts to enforce Texas’s pro-life laws that protect our unborn children and mothers.” Technically, Bruck saying no did end it.

To that note, Bruck signed off his second rejection with New York’s state motto, “Excelsior,” which means “ever upward” in Latin. There isn’t much “up” for someone like Paxton, whose ceiling is lower than hell—but he probably can’t understand Latin anyway.