People Hate Chris Pratt Again

Last year, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger purchased what architectural aficionados lauded as a midcentury modern masterpiece with all the trimmings by a “pioneer of modern landscaping.” Soon, however, it’ll become a regular Ronald McMansion farmhouse à la the Valley Village dwellings once shared by two Vanderpump Rules couples that are no longer. That’s right. As if we weren’t already keenly aware: this Bible-thumping couple is basic as hell.

Earlier this month, Robb Report reported that Pratt and Schwarzenegger splashed out a whopping $12.5 million in an off-market sale for a midcentury house in Brentwood, California. The home was designed by the late, great modernist architect Craig Ellwood (reportedly one of his earliest projects, mind you) and featured landscaping designed by another since-deceased legend, Garrett Eckbo. The home stood on that very lot since 1950 and was an important work of architectural history in a city where too much of that has been razed for something shiny and new—probably with Chip and Joanna Gaines’ shiplap.

As of this week though, that lot is now a flat slab of land with what appears to be a very lonely swimming pool. Apparently, the couple’s new abode is also conveniently across the street from the compound of Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver. The Eichler Network, a magazine that covers the goings-on of mid-century homes in California, mourned the home’s flattening.

“At the same time as architectural homes are being marketed as high-end, collectible art, others are being torn down to build new,” Adriene Biondo wrote. “Perhaps a historic-cultural monument designation could have saved the Zimmerman house, or allowed the necessary time to delay demolition. Tragically, calls for preservation fell on deaf ears.” Ken Ungar, a pricey L.A. architect whose portfolio is comprised of luxury farmhouses beloved by the obscenely wealthy cosplaying as salt-of-the-earth Midwest suburbanites and recreated for cheap by actual alt-of-the-earth Midwest suburbanites, will reportedly design a home for the couple, per Architectural Digest.

Of course, as Dwell pointed out, the internet has been eager to weigh in on their decision to destruct a perfectly beautiful home. “Special place in hell for people who do this, go buy a readily made McMansion instead you dumb bitch!!!,” X user PastaVersaucy wrote.“Tearing this down, for what?? Floor to ceiling black and white marble with no soul?”

I mean, are we surprised??? This is the same Chris that was once photographed frequenting Hillsong church and then tried to deny it only after it was exposed for systemic abuse and its famous pastor’s adultery. Oh, and didn’t he thank Schwarzenegger for giving him a “healthy” daughter after his son with his first wife, Anna Faris, faced health troubles when he was born prematurely? Yeah, he did.

Hollywood’s “worst Chris” keeps living up to his name. We’ll always have this, though.