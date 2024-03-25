Rebel Wilson Says Sacha Baron Cohen Is a ‘Massive Asshole’

Over a week ago, Rebel Wilson posted an Instagram video about her forthcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, and teased that she wrote about one of the biggest assholes she’s ever worked with. “When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, yeah, ‘I have a no-asshole policy, [it] means like, yeah, I don’t work with assholes.’ I was like, ‘Oh yeah. I mean, that sounds sensible or logical,’” Wilson says in the March 15 video. “But then it really sunk in [what they, the older people in the industry, meant] because I worked with a massive asshole and yeah, now I definitely have a no-assholes policy.”

“The chapter on said asshole is chapter 23,” she continued. “That guy was a massive asshole.” And that was that! Rebel Rising is out on April 2.

But on Monday, Wilson returned to her Instagram stories to name the asshole and also accuse him of trying to block her memoir from coming out.

“I will not be bullied or silenced with high priced lawyer or PR crisis managers,” Wilson wrote on Instagram. “The ‘a**hole’ that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen.”

In retrospect, it’s hard to say if Baron Cohen would have been my first guess. But after a quick scroll through Wilson’s IMDb page, he definitely would have (at least) been in my top five guesses of the biggest assholes she’s ever worked with. (Comment your other guesses and maybe I’ll reveal mine.) Wilson co-starred in Baron Cohen’s spy action comedy, Grimsby, in which she plays his girlfriend in a small English fishing town. The 2016 movie is considered one of his worst films of all time, with one critic calling it “about as pleasant as elephant semen to the face.”

Wilson doesn’t reveal what made Baron Cohen such an asshole (I suspect those details will be revealed in chapter 23) but in 2014, she called him “outrageous” and talked about working with him.

“Every single day he’s like, ‘Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?’ And I’m like, ‘No!’” she said on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show at the time. “Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent, Sharon, and tell her how much you are harassing me.”

She continued, “Then in the last scene…he was like, ‘Rebel can you just stick your finger up my butt?’ And I went, ‘What do you mean Sacha? That’s not in the script.’ “And he’s like, ‘Look, I’ll just pull down my pants, you just stick your finger up my butt, it’ll be a really funny bit.’” They reportedly reached a comprise in that scene, with Wilson just slapping his character’s butt.

Huge yikes.