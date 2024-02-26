SAG Awards 2024: Best Red (Erm, ‘Grey’) Carpet of the Season

This past weekend was officially the last weekend of award shows before the Oscars on March 10. And the celebs really packed it in. Both the Producer Guild Awards and the Independent Spirit Awards took place on Sunday. But on Saturday night was the 30th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards and it was this red carpet (technically it’s a grey carpet) that gave us, in my opinion!, the best red carpet looks of the 2024 award season.

Ali Wong wore a mobile thing that belongs in the MoMA; Danielle Brooks wore an incredible Christian Siriano that I believe is the start of an entirely new red carpet trend (I am calling it “playful assassin”); Greta Lee and Domingo Colman continued to battle it out for Best Dressed of the Season; and Emma Stone was confirmed alive and well since last being seen in a giant, puffy salmon gown at the BAFTAs.

The Bear and Oppenheimer swept, Barbara Streisand was given the 2024 SAG Life Achievement Award, and Pedro Pascal won Best Actor in a Drama Series for The Last of Us, and delivered a charming speech in which he admitted he was a “little drunk.” The ceremony was also all the more celebratory given how SAG-AFTRA ended their record 118-day strike in November with a tentative three-year deal. “You survived the longest strike in our union’s history with courage and conviction. The journey was arduous, it came with great sacrifice and unrelenting stress,” SAG-AFTRA president, Fran Drescher, said in her speech.“This was a seminal moment in our union’s history that has set the trajectory for many generations to come, not afraid but brave, not weak but powered, not peons but partners.” Hear, hear! Now let’s enjoy some gowns.