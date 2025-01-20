Spencer Pratt Has ‘Beef’ With Alex Cooper Now

Anyone who is even remotely aware of The Hills knows that Spencer Pratt became famous for targeting women. Now before you ask: “Wasn’t that show fake?” I don’t care. It was very real to me. And besides, nearly two decades later, he’s now admittedly targeting another woman.

On Saturday, the father of two joined Bethenny Frankel‘s final (until Sunday afternoon) TikTok Live to discuss the triumphant resurgence of his wife Heidi Montag‘s music. In case you missed it, Pratt has pleaded with the internet to stream Montag’s one and only album, Superficial, to aid their current financial hardships after they sadly lost their home to the L.A. wildfires. Fortunately for them, it’s worked. Last week, it even beat out Bad Bunny. How? In short, because Pratt called in some help from social media’s most-followed people, including Alex Cooper. According to Pratt, however, Cooper wasn’t much help.

“I asked [Alex] to post the song, and I texted her husband [Matt Kaplan] and I was like, ‘Hey, it would really help,’” Pratt told Frankel during the TikTok Live on Saturday. “I kept tagging her, messaging…” Eventually, Cooper did reply but not in the way Pratt would’ve preferred.