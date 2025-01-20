Spencer Pratt Has ‘Beef’ With Alex Cooper Now

“Respectfully, if I keep my platform, and I keep being an A-list, rich celebrity, she’s so [fucked],” Pratt told Bethenny Frankel during a TikTok live.

By Audra Heinrichs  |  January 20, 2025 | 9:38am
Anyone who is even remotely aware of The Hills knows that Spencer Pratt became famous for targeting women. Now before you ask: “Wasn’t that show fake?” I don’t care. It was very real to me. And besides, nearly two decades later, he’s now admittedly targeting another woman.

On Saturday, the father of two joined Bethenny Frankel‘s final (until Sunday afternoon) TikTok Live to discuss the triumphant resurgence of his wife Heidi Montag‘s music. In case you missed it, Pratt has pleaded with the internet to stream Montag’s one and only album, Superficial, to aid their current financial hardships after they sadly lost their home to the L.A. wildfires. Fortunately for them, it’s worked. Last week, it even beat out Bad Bunny. How? In short, because Pratt called in some help from social media’s most-followed people, including Alex Cooper. According to Pratt, however, Cooper wasn’t much help.

“I asked [Alex] to post the song, and I texted her husband [Matt Kaplan] and I was like, ‘Hey, it would really help,’” Pratt told Frankel during the TikTok Live on Saturday. “I kept tagging her, messaging…” Eventually, Cooper did reply but not in the way Pratt would’ve preferred.

“She wrote to me, ‘We have a lot of people displaced [from the fires] at our house.’ And I’m like, ‘Post the song, girl.’” Classic. Mind you, Pratt was a guest on Call Her Daddy (and stormed out of the interview) in 2022.

In a vintage Pratt move, he then added that he’s now on the side of Cooper’s former Call Her Daddy co-host, Sofia Franklyn.

“Now I ride with Sofia with an F, that’s my team now,” he boasted. “Sofia with an F posted the song, did a dance.” But that’s not all! Pratt then added that he now considers Cooper at the top of his “hit list.”

“Respectfully, if I keep my platform, and I keep being an A-list, rich celebrity, she’s so [fucked],” Pratt said. “Cause I have beef with her now. She’s going to be targeted.” I actually can’t tell if he’s kidding about the whole A-list, rich celebrity bit, but he did go on to clarify that he and Montag’s lifestyle isn’t quite as glamorous as it might’ve been once upon a time.

On the other hand, the couple is reportedly doing rather well thanks to Montag’s 2010 album and—credit where credit is due—Pratt’s campaigning online.

“I made, like, $4,000 on TikTok this week, but on TikTok Live, where people can just give to me direct, I think [I made] maybe $20,000,” Pratt told Variety over the weekend.

Leopards and their spots, etc. etc.

  • Some quick revelations from the latest Vanity Fair piece about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: first, Prince Harry wanted to start a podcast about sociopaths and interview Donald Trump. Second, a podcast in which he’d review hot chocolate was also considered. [Vanity Fair]
  • Speaking of Trump: he’s now dancing with the Village People on stage…[Page Six]
  • And: “This isn’t politics,” claims Nelly when asked about performing at Trump’s inauguration. Obviously. It’s about getting a check…something I gather he hasn’t for quite some time. [The Hollywood Reporter]
  • Apparently, Nicole Kidman feels “torn” between Hugh Jackman and his ex-wife, Deborah Lee Furness, given the Sutton Foster of it all. [Daily Mail]
  • Chappell Roan on a potential Grammy win: “I don’t have a speech yet, but you know me. I’m going to say something controversial. Why not?” [People]
  • Julia Stiles thinks her 10 Things I Hate About You character would be making sourdough in Costa Rica as an adult. I always kind of thought she’d be in a domestic partnership with a hot girl by now, but that works too! [Us Weekly]
  • Not Jake Gyllenhaal thinking The Book of Mormon is “too controversial.” [Variety]
  • Need this photo framed immediately. [Just Jared]

 
