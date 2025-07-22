A Ryan Phillippe Cameo Was ‘Too Much’ for the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot

“But yeah, it started to feel like too many ideas,” Moritz continued, adding that including another nostalgic cameo “would’ve been pushing it.” He did go on to say there may be space for Phillippe in a future sequel—and assured fans that the decision had nothing to do with a “lack of love” for Phillippe. Still, it must sting that his other three original co-stars, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Sarah Michelle Gellar, all returned for the reboot, despite the fact that SMG is also (spoiler!) canonically dead. But did we really think a little thing like getting pushed into a stack of tires and slashed to bits could keep a baddie like Helen Shivers down? Certainly not.
In May, Phillippe told the Just for Variety podcast that maybe he should have taken a few roles where his character doesn’t die. “I feel like I made the wrong move dying in all of these projects because then when they’re resurrected, I don’t get to be part of them,” he said. “I used to think it was cool. I’m like, ‘If I could take a character to their last moment.’ But now I’m like, ‘What are you thinking? No, you want to live in case there’s more movies to be made.” Does this mean someone somewhere is talking about a Cruel Intentions reboot with the og cast????
Phillippe’s absence isn’t the only drama surrounding the ‘90s reboot. Gellar and Hewitt have also been fending off revived rumors of a feud between them since the film was announced in February 2023. The reason for the supposed feud has always been murky, though much of it boils down to they were both famous hot girls of the same genre at the same time, a sprinkling of shady red carpet behavior, and some ’90s-era unsubstantiated chatter that Hewitt pulled strings to make sure Gellar got killed off so she wouldn’t have to share the spotlight.
In an interview with Vulture ahead of the film’s premiere, Hewitt addressed the supposed drama, saying, “I honestly don’t even know what that was or how that all came to be.” She added that, “On my side, we’re good,” but also mentioned she hasn’t seen Gellar since the first movie was released—which seems wild.
Fans also immediately clocked that Gellar and Hewitt did not appear in any red carpet photos together at the premiere, eventually prompting Gellar to address the speculation on Instagram.
“For everyone asking – I never got to see @jenniferlovehewitt who is fantastic in the movie,” she wrote in the comments of her post. “I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened. And unfortunately JLH didn’t come to the after party. If you have ever been to one of these it’s crazy. I sadly didn’t get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn’t change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online.”
Sure, or you’re both continuing the time-honored tradition of the behind-the-scenes drama of a ’90s horror franchise being far juicier than the bloody, gutsy mess we see on screen. The Scream Queens of today could never…
