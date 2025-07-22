A Ryan Phillippe Cameo Was ‘Too Much’ for the ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ Reboot

We finally know why I Know What You Did Last Summer didn’t bring back Ryan Phillippe, and it’s (spoiler!) not because his character was killed off in the first movie.

“It just got to be too much,” producer Neal H. Moritz, who’s been with the franchise since 1997, told People. “We have a Barry Cox mention. He gets a shout-out.” Wonder if that will count toward Phillippe’s SAG Health insurance minimum…

“But yeah, it started to feel like too many ideas,” Moritz continued, adding that including another nostalgic cameo “would’ve been pushing it.” He did go on to say there may be space for Phillippe in a future sequel—and assured fans that the decision had nothing to do with a “lack of love” for Phillippe. Still, it must sting that his other three original co-stars, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Sarah Michelle Gellar, all returned for the reboot, despite the fact that SMG is also (spoiler!) canonically dead. But did we really think a little thing like getting pushed into a stack of tires and slashed to bits could keep a baddie like Helen Shivers down? Certainly not.