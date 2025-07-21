I’m Gooped and Gagged Over the New Gwyneth Paltrow Biography

Journalist and gossip-monger (complimentary) Amy Odell‘s biography of Gwyneth Paltrow hits bookstores next week and, though I’m sure you’ll have no issue at all imagining that the book is full of bombshells about her boyfriends, brand, and besties, you don’t have to—because many of them are already making headlines.

From the sounds of it, Odell spends significant time on Paltrow’s past relationships, especially the ones with Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt in the 1990s. Spoiler alert: Neither sounded particularly healthy. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t (alleged) details to giggle about…

According to the book, Paltrow was a big fan of tea-bagging when she was dating Affleck—and we’re not talking about Twinings. “She told Kevyn Aucoin in his London hotel room one day after lunch that she loved when Affleck ‘tea-bagged her,'” Odell reportedly writes of Paltrow’s relationship, which lasted from 1997 to 2000. God forbid a woman tells her makeup artist about her sexual preferences!!

Apparently, Affleck and Paltrow had crazy chemistry (I’ll say…) but the couple just “couldn’t overcome his self-destructive impulses, which may have even included cheating on her.” Affleck, according to Odell, was then “struggling with alcoholism and a gambling problem.” However, infidelity and addiction weren’t the primary source of Paltrow’s friends’ concern about their relationship. Affleck “didn’t always reciprocate her affection” and “at times seemed more interested in playing video games with the guys at his house than being with Gwyneth.” So… he was behaving like every other dude in his 20s.