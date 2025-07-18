Apparently Theo James Opened a Restaurant and It Sucks

What do you do when you’re rejected as the next James Bond? Turn to food.

Theo James, of White Lotus fame, recently opened a restaurant in London featuring a “Rome-inspired menu”… whatever that means. Unfortunately, the actor’s passion project, Lupa, has been earning some underwhelming reviews since opening in June.

For starters, some diners complained that the food lacked flavor. (Never something you want to hear as a White Man). Some reviewers also reported that they were rushed out the door to make room for more heads. Plus, there wasn’t even one shirtless pic of Theo lining the walls. Devastating!

Kidding aside, we’re sad for Theo. Celebrity ventures into the restaurant world are always a gamble—it’s a brutal industry that eats people alive (even the good-looking ones).

But as a recovering server, I can’t help but wonder what Theo is like as an owner. Is he a full-throttle Gordon Ramsay type? Or the soft-spoken kind who tosses around wine terms like “unctuous,” “crisp minimality,” and “a hint of creosote”? Maybe he’s just method acting for a guest role on The Bear Season 5, in which case he better call in backup from co-white-boy-of-the-month Jeremy Allen White.

“I’ve always wanted to get into the restaurant industry,” James recently told British GQ. “I love food, and curating spaces, and wine.” Specifically of wine, James added, “Italian wine is great, but you have to get it right.” So true.

If he can’t get the wine right, perhaps he should gather three to four dysfunctional wealthy families, let their simmering tensions boil over across six to eight episodes, throw in a mysterious death, and voilà, success. Oh yeah, and change the name from Lupa to The White Lotus. Just a thought!

A Barbie animated movie is in the works. God , when will we ever be free? [Deadline]

, when will we ever be free? [Deadline] Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham tease reunion or 50-year-long situationship. You decide. [CNN]

and tease reunion or 50-year-long situationship. You decide. [CNN] Meg Stalter wore a cardboard Diet Coke corset to the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. She IS my culture <3 [Bravo]

wore a cardboard Diet Coke corset to the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. She IS my culture <3 [Bravo] Huge day for film bros everywhere. Christopher Nolan ‘s upcoming film, The Odyssey, sells out its special 70mm screening a year before its release. [The Hollywood Reporter]

‘s upcoming film, The Odyssey, sells out its special 70mm screening a year before its release. [The Hollywood Reporter] Nothing to see here… Just Alison Brie and Dave Franco sharing a fry at Wendy’s [Complex]

and sharing a fry at Wendy’s [Complex] Looks like the Biebers are in a financial pickle. What’s that song about Karma? [TMZ]

are in a financial pickle. What’s that song about Karma? [TMZ] Adam Sandler said Taylor Swift is “ridiculously nice.” What’s that song about Karma? [Pop Crave]

