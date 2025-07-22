Mike Johnson Is Desperate for You to Stop Asking About Epstein

Jeffrey Epstein, curse his wretched soul, might just be looking up at Capitol Hill with a smirk right now. The disgraced pedophile, dead for almost six years now, has been wreaking havoc from the grave all week. In addition to dividing MAGA and fogging up the legacies of literary giants, the files he may (or may not) have left behind have really done it now: they’ve sent the House of Representatives home.

Or, rather, House Speaker (and certified freak) Mike Johnson did. Desperate to regain control of the House floor amid mounting pressure to release the Epstein files, Johnson decided to shut the whole thing down–and launch the entire legislature into summer break–one day early.

On Monday night, Johnson insisted the House would be working “all week,” but he quickly shifted gears Tuesday morning and blamed Democrats for employing “political games,” saying: “We’re done being lectured about transparency here by the same party that orchestrated one of the most shameless, dangerous political cover-ups in the history of this country or any government on the face of planet Earth.”