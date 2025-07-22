FKA twigs Settles Sexual Battery Lawsuit With Shia LaBeouf

Four and a half years ago, FKA twigs (né Tahliah Barnett) accused her then-boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf, of “relentless” sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. Now, mere months before the case was set to go to trial, Barnett filed a Request for Dismissal in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, meaning she can’t refile the claims in the future.

On Tuesday, Barnett and LaBeouf’s attorneys, Bryan J. Freedman (yes, Justin Baldoni’s lawyer) and Shawn Holley, released a joint statement regarding the settlement: “Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success, and peace in the future.” Had Barnett’s case gone forward, she would’ve faced him in court in September.

Barnett sued LaBeouf in December 2020, claiming that the actor perpetrated a range of violent abuse—from knowingly giving her a sexually transmitted disease to strangulation—during their year-long relationship. Speaking with The New York Times in 2021, Barnett said: “What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I’ve ever been through in the whole of my life. I don’t think people would ever think that it would happen to me. But I think that’s the thing. It can happen to anybody.”

At the time, Barnett had been seeking $10 million in damages and stated that she’d give a “significant portion” to domestic abuse charities. Meanwhile, LaBeouf has long denied a number of her claims.