Thank You, Jenny Shimizu, for This Hot Madonna Tea

Some critics say the new Hulu docuseries In Vogue: The 90s has yielded little but “fabulous nothingness” about the most famous fashion magazine and its past. But where Anna Wintour hasn’t offered much when it comes to the industry gossip most viewers likely tuned in for, one storied model is making up for it and taking her confessionals quite literally.

In the final part of the docuseries, the former model Jenny Shimizu, blessedly, spilled on her fling with Madonna in the late ’90s. According to Shimizu, she and the pop icon had a series of trysts that made her feel like “a high class hooker.”

“I mean, you’re not gonna say no to Madonna in the ’90s,” Shimizu said. “Not only was it great feeling like a high class hooker—because really it was. You’d get a phone call like, ‘Hey can you meet me at my Paris show. You’re in Europe right?’”

“So I’d be like, ‘Yeah, I’m just finishing Prada. Right after Prada I’ll catch a plane over.’ And I would,” she went on. “I’d go over to her hotel, to the Ritz, at like 4 in the morning, have sex, and then fly back to Milan.” Damn. The only place a hookup has ever invited me is the parking lot of a bar.

Unfortunately, Shimizu didn’t elaborate, instead joking, after sharing these juicy details, “My wife is going to kill me.”

This isn’t the first time that she’s spoken her time with Madonna. In her memoir, released last year, she wrote that their connection wasn’t all that deep—just entirely carnal.

“It wasn’t about an emotional bond, it was about taking each other to the heights of sexual ecstasy,” Shimizu wrote. “I loved the fact that I was at this woman’s beck and call. It turned me on, being ordered to her room whenever she felt like sex.” Again, damn.

Shimizu also dated Angelina Jolie in the late ’90s, so yes, she was living the dream.