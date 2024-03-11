Thanks to Emma Stone, Obsessive Lip Readers Are the Real Oscar Winners

What a Sunday night for Ms. Emma Stone! She won Best Actress for her performance in Poor Things, but it looks like the main thing people will be talking about is her potentially explicit reaction to Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes about her nudity in Poor Things.

Throughout the evening, the Oscars showed clips of Best Picture nominees; after playing clips of Poor Things, in which Stone plays a woman who’s brought back to life and partakes in numerous sexual misadventures. “Those were all the parts of Poor Things we’re allowed to show on TV,” Kimmel jokes. The camera then pans to Stone sitting in the front row who appears very visibly unhappy. According to Deadline and every social media user on my Twitter feed, she also seems to say of Kimmel, “What a prick.” See for yourself below:

Emma Stone calling Jimmy Kimmel a 'prick' after he insinuated that Poor Things was only about sex….#Oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/OXE2vEHx2e — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) March 10, 2024

Earlier in the night, Kimmel already made a joke referencing Stone: “Emma, you were so unbelievably great in Poor Things,” he said. “Emma played an adult woman with a brain of a child, like the lady who gave the rebuttal to the State of the Union on Thursday night”—referring to Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.), whose bizarre speech (delivered from her kitchen) after the State of the Union Thursday night weirded out both liberals and conservatives.

I’ll leave it to all the real lip-reading experts to determine what Stone was or wasn’t saying. Or perhaps if this story trends long enough, she or Kimmel will put out a statement or pal around on his late-night show to assure us there’s no beef? In any case, this wouldn’t be Kimmel’s first tiff while hosting an award show: In 2022, Kimmel pissed off a lot of people by lying on the floor throughout the entirety of Quinta Brunson’s acceptance speech when she won the Emmy for Best Writing in a Comedy Series. Kimmel went on to apologize, Brunson crashed the opening monologue of his show a couple of days later, and all was well.

But I don’t know—maybe it’s time for an award show host who won’t undermine or irritate the leading ladies of Hollywood! (Might I suggest one man in particular whose musical performance of “I’m Just Ken” on Sunday night had every lady in America aggressively fangirling???)

Anyway. Congratulations to Emma Stone for her second Oscar—and for feeding all the nosy, terminally online gossips (including yours truly) out there, too!