Planned Parenthood Scores Temporary Victory Over Trump’s Funding Ban

It hasn’t even been five days since President Donald Trump signed his big, beautiful disgusting bill into law, but in some slightly encouraging news, the bill is already facing at least one (short-term) defeat.

On Monday, Planned Parenthood sued the Trump administration over the part of the bill that effectively bans the organization from receiving federal Medicaid funding, claiming the provision violates its First Amendment rights. The lawsuit was filed in Federal District Court in Massachusetts, with Judge Indira Talwani issuing a temporary injunction that will expire in 14 days.

The GOP bill doesn’t explicitly name Planned Parenthood; rather, it states that any nonprofit that offers abortion services—and received $800,000 or more in revenue from Medicaid payments in 2023—is barred from receiving federal money. Most abortion providers aren’t even close to meeting that $800,000 threshold, so Planned Parenthood argued that the bill was a backdoor attempt to target the organization for its abortion rights advocacy, thereby violating its freedom of speech.