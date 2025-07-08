Lena Dunham Reveals Where All the Girls Are Now

Girls ended in 2017, which feels impossible, especially considering I was 27 then and, somehow, still am. Time is wild and meaningless.

Over the past year, the HBO show has been enjoying a resurgence on TikTok, as Gen Z discovers Hannah, Shoshanna, Jessa, and Marnie. And I’ve deeply enjoyed reliving, through their eyes, the absolute paradise (though we didn’t know it at the time) that was the Buzzfeed quizzes and statement necklaces of 2015 Brooklyn.

Lena Dunham, who was 25 when the show premiered, is currently doing press for her new Netflix show, Too Much, and spoke to Variety about whether or not a Girls reboot is in the works. (It’s not…at least not yet.)

“If we had something to say that was really specific and it was a moment in their lives where we felt like revisiting it — like millennial women becoming mothers or stepping into menopause or going to live at old-age homes — I would always want to work with those people again,” Dunham said.

But she also divulged where she thinks all the characters are now. "Shoshanna was married to, then divorced from, the mayor of New York City, and she runs an athleisure startup that's zero-waste," Dunham began. I feel like she's imagining the mayor being someone like Zohran Mamdani, but I would absolutely watch 10,000 hours of Shoshanna being married to someone like Eric Adams. "Marnie — it's third marriage. She still sings, but I think Marnie really needs to take it to sex and love addicts anonymous," she said of Allison Williams' character. "Jessa is unvaccinated and lives on a boat in Croatia." Personally, I think she mixed up these two. Jessa is the one who's on her third, possibly fourth marriage, and the boat in Croatia is probably a yacht. (She still doesn't have a job.) Whereas I see Marnie getting completely swept up in the MAHA movement and turning into a Reddit-obsessed anti-vaxxer. (Maybe she sings at MAHA conventions.) Tell me if I'm wrong in the comments. "Adam is a cult theater actor, and he's probably living in Berlin, and Ray is still on city council and running his coffee shop and doing better than anyone," Dunham added. "Elijah is the fourth lead on a sitcom, making a good amount of money and still looking for love in all the wrong places." This all checks out! Finally, she said Hannah Horvath "teaches at Bard and loves raising her son. She probably has a girlfriend who's, like, a chef. And she's less obsessed with being famous. That is where I feel that she would land." Not to disagree with Dunham again, but I really don't see Hannah becoming less obsessed with being famous. I think (spoiler alert if you've never watched the series' finale lol) being a professor and a new mom living alone in upstate New York would have only fortified her desire to be known for her ~words~. I agree that she probably teaches at Bard, because I'll bet she went sprinting back to NYC after three years upstate. And I agree she's dating a chef who's probably, like, the female version of The Bear's Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. But I also think that, while she probably has a semi-successful Substack, she's still yet to publish her book and spends her free time stalking agents on Instagram. Either that, or she blew up on TikTok, and despite becoming a millionaire from it, is mad she's still not known as a ~writer.~ Regardless, whenever the reboot happens, I'll probably still be 27.

