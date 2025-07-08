American Horror Story: Butthurt Foreigner Wants New Party After Bad Bill, Botched Epstein Claims

By now, you’ve likely seen that the Pam Bondi-helmed Department of Justice supposedly didn’t find any evidence of Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous client list. This new development in the exceedingly disturbing, decades-long public inquiry for the truth behind Epstein’s pedophilic criminal enterprise has, of course, made a lot of people mad. The Trump administration reportedly fears a red hat revolt; Alex Jones is crying in his car; and, most frightful of all, Elon Musk is crashing out on Twitter…again.

Epstein’s sex trafficking and pedophilia have become one of the right’s most drooled-over conspiracies, thanks to their belief that a number of Democrats and donors appear on the “client list.” But on Monday, the DOJ and the FBI released their “findings” (or purported lack thereof) in a two-page memo. Not only did it conclude that their “exhaustive review” failed to uncover any client list, but they claimed that Epstein did, in fact, die by suicide in 2019.

Yet, on February 21, Bondi implied during a Fox News interview that the client list was “on her desk,” just waiting for review. A few days later, Bondi invited a bunch of far-right “journalists” to the White House and gave them all “Epstein binders,” which, surprise, surprise, contained nothing that hadn’t already been public information.

In response to the absolutely shocking revelation that MAGA lies, Musk tweeted the clown meme, to which another account replied with Bondi’s now-infamous quote. Musk then replied to that tweet, saying, “This is the final straw.” The final straw of what, exactly, is unclear…but Musk is mad.