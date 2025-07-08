American Horror Story: Butthurt Foreigner Wants New Party After Bad Bill, Botched Epstein Claims

Epstein’s sex trafficking and pedophilia have become one of the right’s most drooled-over conspiracies, thanks to their belief that a number of Democrats and donors appear on the “client list.” But on Monday, the DOJ and the FBI released their “findings” (or purported lack thereof) in a two-page memo. Not only did it conclude that their “exhaustive review” failed to uncover any client list, but they claimed that Epstein did, in fact, die by suicide in 2019.
Yet, on February 21, Bondi implied during a Fox News interview that the client list was “on her desk,” just waiting for review. A few days later, Bondi invited a bunch of far-right “journalists” to the White House and gave them all “Epstein binders,” which, surprise, surprise, contained nothing that hadn’t already been public information.
“So…umm…then what is Ghislaine Maxwell in prison for?” Musk wrote in a separate tweet, referring to Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate who procured scores of underage girls for him to abuse. “Stuff like this does not improve people’s faith in government.” When Musk and Trump had their big falling out in June, Musk tweeted that Trump “is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” But he later deleted it. As recently as one hour ago, Musk tweeted: “How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won’t release the Epstein files?”
As Musk’s been crashing out over the lack of the Epstein files, he’s also been crashing out over the “big, beautiful bill” that Trump signed into law on Friday. On Saturday, he began musing about establishing a third party
, the “America Party.”
“By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy,” he tweeted. (I want a new reality, actually.) “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.” While no one seems thrilled about this (just check Tesla’s stock since this little announcement), an early ally is none other than Andrew Yang. This week, the former Democratic presidential candidate said he was in touch with Musk’s team.
“I’m excited for anyone who wants to move on from the duopoly,” Yang told Politico. “And I’m happy to help give someone a sense of what the path looks like.” Great.
Meanwhile, Trump is on the other side of the internet, crashing out on Truth Social.
“I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks,” Trump posted on Sunday. “He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States – The System seems not designed for them.”
Trump added: “The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!” Talk about an American horror story. At this point, it’s tough to say who’s lost their minds more.
Frankly, none of this is new or remotely shocking to anyone who’s followed the Epstein case for any length of time. His death—though dubious—was ruled a suicide by New York City’s medical examiner in 2019, and Trump’s first-term Attorney General, Bill Barr, agreed. And of course, Musk, who was once Trump’s closest advisor, is now capitalizing on the case of a deceased pedophile (and former Trump ally) as part of their ongoing feud. Meanwhile, if he was so concerned about Trump’s closeness to a pedophile, why did he bring his child to the Oval Office? Or, you know, even align himself with Trump in the first place?
On Tuesday, Trump quickly shut down a reporter who tried to ask Bondi about Epstein. “Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” Trump said. “This guy’s been talked about for years…that is unbelievable.” Huh!
What’s—once again—lost in this discourse is the delegitimizing of the many women who survived the horrors Epstein, Maxwell, and their moneyed friends inflicted upon them. Go figure.
Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste. Subscribe to Jezebel, and for $5 a month or $50 a year, you’ll get access to a bunch of subscriber benefits, including getting to read the next article (and all the ones after that) ad-free. Plus, you’ll be supporting independent journalism—which, can you even imagine not supporting independent journalism in times like these? Yikes.