New Book Confirms Trump Avoided Abortion Stance Because He Knew He’d Lose

During the cursed 2024 presidential campaign, close watchers of abortion rights—including Jezebel—noted that Donald Trump seemed to be faking a moderate position just so he could get elected. As we said at the time, conservative women: You were duped. Now, a new book confirms that’s exactly what happened.

CNN recently published an excerpt of 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America, written by reporters Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf. The authors report that, from the moment the Supreme Court—with three Trump justices—overturned Roe v. Wade, Trump worried it would be a political liability for him. His concerns grew after Democrats fared unusually well in the 2022 midterms.

They wrote that Trump received “conflicting advice” about what to do on abortion ahead of 2024, with one prominent group, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, publicly calling on presidential candidates to support a nationwide 15-week abortion ban. After the 2022 elections, Trump reportedly told an anti-abortion activist, “I have to find a way out of this issue. It’s killing us.” Still, in February of 2024, the New York Times reported that Trump had privately expressed support for a 16-week ban.