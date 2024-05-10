The Biebers Are Pregnant & This Actually Doesn’t Have Much to Do With Selena Gomez

As celebrities have been wont to do lately, Hailey and Justin Bieber announced their pregnancy with a fun little video on Thursday afternoon, and congratulations to those two, truly! The pregnancy announcement came after months of the usual frenzied speculation about the state of their union, in no small part because of Hailey’s family’s cryptic social media posts and a recent Instagram photo dump from Justin that showed him crying his eyes out. Anywho, back to Thursday. The Biebers are expecting, but the online narrative has been all about Justin’s on-and-off ex of about a decade, Selena Gomez.

“Selena Gomez Posts Timely Ring Photo With Benny Blanco,” reads one headline, which is an awfully clickbait-y way to describe Gomez posting a photo with her boyfriend Benny Blanco on Instagram. “Selena Gomez flaunts Benny Blanco romance after Justin and Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy announcement,” reads another headline. And, “Selena Gomez Posts Sweet Benny Blanco Photo After Justin and Hailey Bieber Baby News.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)



“can selena gomez’s manager give her the instagram password again? just for a second and then you can change it again,” says a tweet quote-tweeting news about the Biebers’ pregnancy.

I don’t not get it. Gomez has been the elephant in the room throughout the Biebers’ almost-six-year marriage. Hailey and Justin got together almost immediately after Gomez and Justin split, and then almost immediately after getting together, they got married. So!

can selena gomez’s manager give her the instagram password again? just for a second and then you can change it again. https://t.co/lsKKWGCxiB — sk (@kirkxxs) May 9, 2024



As for the above tweet, Gomez has a well-earned reputation for, err, speaking her mind and getting chippy on Instagram, with pretty frenzied posting and interactions with fans followed by dramatically announced, short-lived mental health “breaks” from social media. In early 2023, Gomez and Hailey were engaged in what appeared to be a Cold War, (seemingly) slyly dissing each other on social media until Gomez’s army of fans all but ran Hailey off the internet, and Gomez was forced to call off the dogs.

Now, the Biebers are pregnant, and everyone seems to expect or at least want Gomez to absolutely lose it, even though I’d like to remind everyone that Justin and Gomez last dated more than six years ago. But, if her social media activities since the pregnancy announcement are any indicator, she’s just… chilling. On Thursday afternoon, Gomez shared a group photo from the set of Only Murders in the Building, with Blanco present. She also shared a photo of her appearing to hold Blanco’s hand. Just last week, a “source” close to Gomez told Us Weekly that she regards Blanco as the “love of her life.” And I think that’s all just dandy, really. If the Biebers are happy, and Gomez and Blanco are happy, this is truly like the lyrics of Gwen Stefani’s song “Cool” come to life. I’m all for rich people getting messy, but at least with a baby on the way, methinks this is what we should all be rooting for…