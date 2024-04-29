Justin Bieber…You Good, Bro?

This weekend, I—like the rest of the terminally online—was very busy making Challengers my entire personality. However, Justin Bieber was very clearly not in a theater being turned on by the best movie of 2024 (yeah, I said it). Instead, he was in his feelings. And posting about it.

On Sunday, Bieber shared what looked to be a regular-degular photo dump. The first six slides are just some shots of the pop star on stage and his stash. Then, we take a hard left turn into the tear zone. In not one but two photos, Bieber—wearing a bucket hat—looks down the lens, big fat tears visible on his cheeks. I get it. Who among us hasn’t snapped a good old-fashioned cry-selfie before? However, I’m pretty sure those are the ones we just…maybe…keep to ourselves. Or, send to a friend.

Bizarrely, there’s no explanation for the photos. No caption. No comment. Just two pictures of Bieber mid-breakdown. It gets weirder. One comment from Hailey Bieber, in particular, stands out in the very concerned comment section. Under the post, she wrote: “a pretty crier.” Now, I’m all for hyping your partner up—in good times and bad—but that feels like something I’d say to a girly crying over a dude without a bed frame…

For several weeks, the couple has weathered divorce speculation—fueled, in part, by Mrs. Bieber’s father who recently issued a prayer request for the couple on his Instagram story before quickly deleting it. In early March, Hailey addressed the rumors head-on in her own Instagram story: “Just FYI the stories and constant ‘blind items’ I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong. Made out of thin air…come from the land of delusion,” she wrote. “So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they’re always false xx sorry to spoil it.”

Earlier this month, People published an exclusive report that also refuted the rumors. “There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy,” a source told the outlet.

Maybe Bieber’s tears are just gratitude for his rock-solid, prayer-request-less relationship. Or maybe, he did see Challengers and was simply overwhelmed by the homoeroticism of Zendaya‘s two little white boys. Fair! Regardless, hope he’s OK!