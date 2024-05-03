The Day I’ve Waited for Has Arrived: Gypsy Rose Went to SUR

Two days ago, Gypsy Rose Blanchard hopped off the plane at LAX with a dream and a brand-new nose. Just kidding. She’s just taking a holiday in Hollywood (she does have a new nose though). So far, she’s been to the beach and strolled down the Walk of Fame. I know all of this because I can’t seem to look away from the goings-on of her life—from her divorce to her latest boyfriend.

Now, just when I thought my girl Gyp Gyp had done it all in Tinseltown, she upped the ante. How so, you might wonder? Well, she went to SUR. That’s right. Our gay icon took herself to Sexy, Unique, Restaurant which was made famous by Vanderpump Rules. Say it with me now: All roads lead back to Bravo.

On Thursday, Blanchard posted a TikTok captioned “Girls night out” that showed her posing in front of the restaurant’s iconic pink fluorescent sign. “Serving and slaying,” Blanchard tells the camera with double finger guns. No notes, honestly. Well, maybe one: adding the Vanderpump Rules theme song would’ve elevated this content from camp excellence to an all-out avant-garde masterpiece.

Frustratingly, few details of Blanchard’s time at ground zero for Bravo girlies hounding Peter Madrigal for his number have been posted since. Personally, I am teeming with questions: Did she meet Lisa Vanderpump? How does she feel about Vanderpump Rules taking a filming hiatus? Will she connect with her long-lost relative and Vanderpump alum, Stassi Schroeder while she’s in L.A.? When should we expect to see her on Madrigal’s arm? Oh, and what did she think of the goat cheese balls?

Blanchard’s been awfully busy of late. She’s reunited with her ex-fiancé and is promoting her Lifetime series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. However, since filming for the next season of Vanderpump has been postponed…perhaps her schedule will clear for a cameo…