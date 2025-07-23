Tributes Pour in After Deaths of Ozzy Osbourne and Malcolm-Jamal Warner

This week, Hollywood lost two stars, leaving behind storied legacies and scores of mourning fans: Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Ozzy Osbourne.
On Sunday, Warner drowned while swimming during a trip to Costa Rica with his family. The actor, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, was just 54 years old. Since his tragic death made news on Monday, countless tributes from his colleagues, co-stars, and loved ones have been posted online.
“Words cannot describe the pain and sadness and surprise I feel with the recent loss of MJW,” Warner’s onscreen little sister, Raven Symoné, said in an audio recording. “He was the big brother. He was a beacon. He was one of the most multifaceted, talented men, so gentle,” she said. “My heart and soul and hugs and kisses go out to his daughter and his wife and his mother.”
“I love you, Malcolm,” another former co-star of Warner’s, Tracee Ellis-Ross, wrote on Instagram. “First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss.”
And Warner’s more recent co-star, Angela Bassett, who acted alongside him in a 2024 episode of 9-1-1, wrote: “In this life, Malcolm is what’s known as a soulful artist whose deep commitment to his craft left an impression on me that has never faded. He carried the weight of cultural legacy with grace, and he always made space for others to shine. His light will remain in our hearts always. My prayers are with you and yours. Rest in perfect peace until we meet again.”
Then, on Tuesday, the family of Ozzy Osbourne announced that he had passed away at the age of 76. Since 2020, the rock legend (not to mention reality television star) had been battling Parkinson’s disease. His final performance was with Black Sabbath (his band since 1968) on July 5.
“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” Osbourne’s family told People in a statement. “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
Countless peers of Osbourne—from Ronnie Wood to Billy Idol to Flavor Flav—have since shared their own dedications.
“I didn’t think you would leave so soon the last time we met you were so full of life and your laugh filled up the room. But as it is written with legends, they seem to know the things that we don’t,” Yunglud wrote on Instagram. “You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough.”
“So sad to hear the news of @ozzyosbourne passing away,” Elton John posted. “He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.”
Billie Joe Armstrong Instagrammed a photo of Osbourne, writing: “No words. We love you Ozzy.”
Lady Gaga, too, honored Osbourne at the San Francisco date of her Mayhem Ball tour. According to Billboard, she tore open her jacket to reveal a t-shirt emblazoned with his face and danced to Osbourne’s solo hit, “Crazy Train.”
May all those who loved Warner and Osbourne find comfort in fond memories.
