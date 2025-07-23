Tributes Pour in After Deaths of Ozzy Osbourne and Malcolm-Jamal Warner

This week, Hollywood lost two stars, leaving behind storied legacies and scores of mourning fans: Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Ozzy Osbourne.

On Sunday, Warner drowned while swimming during a trip to Costa Rica with his family. The actor, best known for his role as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, was just 54 years old. Since his tragic death made news on Monday, countless tributes from his colleagues, co-stars, and loved ones have been posted online.

“Words cannot describe the pain and sadness and surprise I feel with the recent loss of MJW,” Warner’s onscreen little sister, Raven Symoné, said in an audio recording. “He was the big brother. He was a beacon. He was one of the most multifaceted, talented men, so gentle,” she said. “My heart and soul and hugs and kisses go out to his daughter and his wife and his mother.”

“I love you, Malcolm,” another former co-star of Warner’s, Tracee Ellis-Ross, wrote on Instagram. “First I met you as Theo with the rest of the world then you were my first TV husband. My heart is so so sad. What an actor and friend you were: warm, gentle, present, kind, thoughtful, deep, funny, elegant. You made the world a brighter place. Sending so much love to your family. I’m so sorry for this unimaginable loss.”

And Warner’s more recent co-star, Angela Bassett, who acted alongside him in a 2024 episode of 9-1-1, wrote: “In this life, Malcolm is what’s known as a soulful artist whose deep commitment to his craft left an impression on me that has never faded. He carried the weight of cultural legacy with grace, and he always made space for others to shine. His light will remain in our hearts always. My prayers are with you and yours. Rest in perfect peace until we meet again.”