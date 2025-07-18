For No Reason at All, Let’s Revisit Trump’s Creepy Comments About His Daughter

Welcome back to Barf Bag.

It’s been a tough week in MAGAworld as President Donald Trump keeps trying and failing to get his supporters to move on from the Epstein Files. The continued conversation about his past friendship with financier and sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein has people discussing a lot of other things Trump has said in the past, like comments about his own daughter, Ivanka Trump.

We’ll get to that in a second, but a brief recap: In February, Attorney General Pam Bondi promised to release a bunch of new information about the Epstein case and even claimed that she had his client list on her desk for review. Then, in early July, the Department of Justice said there is no “incriminating ‘client list'” and that Epstein did die by suicide in 2019, which caused MAGA to lose its collective mind. Shortly after that, Deputy FBI director Dan Bongino threatened to resign and Megyn Kelly suggested Bondi could lose her job, or that Trump blessed a cover-up. On Tuesday, Bondi held a press conference about drug arrests and got mad when reporters kept bringing up Epstein.

On Wednesday, Trump referred to people who wanted transparency as “weaklings.” He added, “my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker.”

Cut to Thursday evening, when the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump wrote Epstein a “bawdy” letter for his 50th birthday in 2003, when they were still friends. His letter was one of many collected in a leather-bound commemorative book compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell, who is in federal prison for sex trafficking. Trump had reportedly been pressuring executives not to run the story and even told the WSJ in an interview that he would sue them.