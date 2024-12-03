What Will Betty Gilpin Do With a Bratty Curl?

In July, when Jezebel spoke with the architect of the infamous bratty curl worn by Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln in their record-breaking play, Oh, Mary!, Leah J. Loukas speculated that it’s what one does with the curl that makes it truly bratty. Since February 2024, it very much seems as if no one but Escola knows just what to do with the curl. However, a new Mary will get the chance to try come January 2025.

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that an unexpected candidate has been selected as the next wig-bearer: Betty Gilpin. Huh. While Gilpin has some credits in dramadies (namely Glow, and Nurse Jackie), she’s never once been on Broadway, nor has she headlined a comedy — that is, if you don’t count A Dog’s Journey. Now, none of this is to say that I’m against someone being given a chance. I trust Escola, and I believe people have more capabilities than what’s listed on their resumes. For instance, I don’t have any professional experience as a comedian, but my bodega man might say I’m pretty funny on the right day. Still, given how singular Escola is in the role (one of their own bizarre imagination), I’m a bit skeptical — even if Escola is in full support.

“I could not be more excited to see what Betty Gilpin does with the role of Mary,” they said in a statement to Deadline. “She’s a brilliant comedic actress who understands the heart of this character and knows the serious business of being a fool. I promise, you won’t want to miss Betty as Mary.”

During an appearance on Morning Joe on Tuesday, Escola was decidedly less serious: “I called the most talented actress I know…she wasn’t available, but she said ‘do you know a little gal called Betty Gilpin?'” “I have worshiped at the altar of Cole for years,” Gilpin said in her own statement to Deadline. “But seeing their billion layered brilliance in Oh, Mary! was a new plane of demented genius I didn’t know was scientifically possible. I am beyond honored to step in so that Cole can get back to tending their neglected passions: fracking and skincare. Diving in with the perfect Sam Pinkleton to play Mary will be one of the single greatest joys of my life, and I will say that to my two daughters’ faces.” OK! That’s funny. I’ll give her that. Regardless, anyone who’s seen the play knows it’s a tremendous undertaking — even for the most qualified comedic actor. For those who haven’t seen it, here’s why: the comedy, which premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theater in February, is Escola’s take on the hidden life of Mary Todd Lincoln. Sequestered by her husband, the substance-driven, cabaret-coveting First Lady devotes her days in the White House to drinking heavily, waxing demented about a career on the stage, and psychologically tormenting her escort and solitary friend, Louise. Frankly, I know Gilpin is a delight in a dramatic role and she’s no stranger to physical comedy (Glow is proof enough of that), but I’m just not sure if she’s deranged enough to do any of the latter, let alone exclaim “Oh, Mary. You boob!” or “The south of what?!” Because I’ve seen Oh, Mary! twice since it opened, my first picks for the titular role would be Megan Mullaly, Bernadette Peters, and perhaps, even Patti LuPone. Hell, let Beanie Feldstein bomb another Broadway production. It’s only eight weeks and people might think it’s meta or something! Gilpin’s engagement runs from January 21, 2025, through Sunday, March 16, 2025. Following her stint, it’s unclear who might take over. Who will play Mary from late March through June? Perhaps Escola again…just in time for the Tony Awards. I guess we’ll see! Meanwhile, less skeptical people online are more psyched. “The homosexuals in my phone are raving about Betty Gilpin replacing Cole Escola in ‘Oh, Mary!’ next month, which means I am almost certainly seeing it for a fifth time,” one person tweeted. “The choice of Betty Gilpin to succeed Cole Escola in the title role of ‘Oh, Mary!’ makes me very happy, somehow. It bespeaks such a healthy, open-minded sense of what’s possible in casting. Also, in ‘Glow,’ BG showed a sensational gift for the creative anger that Mary requires,” wrote another. Hey, I always look forward to being proved wrong given it so rarely happens! In the meantime: Cole, if you’re reading this, may I suggest Adam Driver as the next Abe Lincoln, Daniel Radcliffe as his assistant, and Sarah Paulson as Louise. More from Jezebel Of All People, I Can't Believe Justin Baldoni Will Get to Read Taylor Swift's Texts

