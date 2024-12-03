What Will Betty Gilpin Do With a Bratty Curl?
I'm skeptical, but I guess we'll see!Photo: "Oh Mary"; Getty images Entertainment
In July, when Jezebel spoke with the architect of the infamous bratty curl worn by Cole Escola as Mary Todd Lincoln in their record-breaking play, Oh, Mary!, Leah J. Loukas speculated that it’s what one does with the curl that makes it truly bratty. Since February 2024, it very much seems as if no one but Escola knows just what to do with the curl. However, a new Mary will get the chance to try come January 2025.
On Tuesday, Deadline reported that an unexpected candidate has been selected as the next wig-bearer: Betty Gilpin. Huh. While Gilpin has some credits in dramadies (namely Glow, and Nurse Jackie), she’s never once been on Broadway, nor has she headlined a comedy — that is, if you don’t count A Dog’s Journey. Now, none of this is to say that I’m against someone being given a chance. I trust Escola, and I believe people have more capabilities than what’s listed on their resumes. For instance, I don’t have any professional experience as a comedian, but my bodega man might say I’m pretty funny on the right day. Still, given how singular Escola is in the role (one of their own bizarre imagination), I’m a bit skeptical — even if Escola is in full support.
“I could not be more excited to see what Betty Gilpin does with the role of Mary,” they said in a statement to Deadline. “She’s a brilliant comedic actress who understands the heart of this character and knows the serious business of being a fool. I promise, you won’t want to miss Betty as Mary.”