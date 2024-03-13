With a Single Tweet, Billy Baldwin Takes No. 1 Spot as Worst Baldwin Brother (For Now)

Ah, Hollywood. Just when you think there’s little more to be said about its sex pests and sycophants, a celebrity tells a story from three decades ago on a podcast and just like that, another C-lister gets cemented as one, the other, or both.

On Tuesday, Stone shared some sordid behind the scenes gossip from the production of Sliver, the 1993 flop (and relic of a time when erotic thrillers were still watchable) in which she co-starred with Billy Baldwin (another relic!). During an episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, Stone expounded upon an anecdote she vaguely detailed in her 2021 memoir about a producer who once pressured her to have sex with Baldwin to aid his performance in the film. To Theroux, Stone named the producer outright: former Paramount Pictures chief, Robert Evans.

“[Evans is] running around his office in sunglasses explaining that he slept with Ava Gardner and I should sleep with Billy Baldwin, because [then] his performance would get better,” Stone recalled. “If I could sleep with Billy, then we’d have chemistry on screen and save the movie.” She went on, saying that Evans had been implying that she was “the real problem…because I was so uptight, and not like a real actress who could just fuck him and get things back on track. The real problem was I was such a tightarse.”

Ah yes, if only Stone weren’t an Emmy and Golden Globe-winner but a real actress…perhaps then Evans’ movie wouldn’t have tanked.

Stone noted to Theroux that she and Michael Douglas—her co-star in Basic Instinct (a more than watchable erotic thriller!)—didn’t experience the same workplace issues. “I didn’t have to fuck Michael Douglas. Michael could come to work and know how to hit those marks, and do that line, and rehearse and show up,” she said. “Now all of a sudden I’m in the ‘I have to fuck people’ business.”

Of course, Billy wouldn’t be a Baldwin brother if he didn’t escalate any situation he happens to be involved in, however indirectly, so he weighed in with his own comments on Stone’s experience via Twitter.

“Not sure why Sharon Stone keep talking about me all these years later?” Baldwin tweeted on Tuesday. “Does she still have a crush on me or is she still hurt after all these years because I shunned her advances?”

— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) March 12, 2024

He then added: “I have so much dirt on her it would make her head spin but I’ve kept quiet. The story of the meeting I had with Bob Evans imploring him allow me [sic] to choreograph the final sex scene in the photo below so I wouldn’t have to kiss Sharon is absolute legend. Wonder if I should write a book and tell the many, many disturbing, kinky and unprofessional tales about Sharon? That might be fun.”