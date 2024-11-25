A 3rd Texas Woman Died Amid Confusion, Inaction Over Abortion Ban

On Monday, we learned of a fifth woman who died after experiencing pregnancy complications and being denied a life-saving emergency abortion procedure. Of these stories, all reported by ProPublica, Porsha Ngumezi is the third from Texas, which imposes a total abortion ban that threatens doctors with life in prison. A committee of medical experts told ProPublica that Ngumezi’s death was preventable if she had received a dilation and curettage or D&C procedure.

Ngumezi, a mother of two young sons she shared with her husband Hope, was approximately 11 weeks pregnant in the spring of 2023 when she began experiencing bleeding consistent with miscarriage. She drove herself to the emergency room at Houston Methodist Sugar Land, where Hope later joined her after finding childcare.

At the hospital, an ultrasound all but confirmed she was in the middle of a miscarriage, which carried greater risk due to a blood-clotting disorder she suffered from. But Ngumezi hadn’t received prior prenatal care because her OB/GYN told her it was too early to come in. Consequently, there was no documentation of how far along she was, which could be a legal vulnerability for the hospital. Over the next six hours, Ngumezi passed out and needed two blood transfusions. A nurse’s note reveals Ngumezi was also passing blood clots “the size of grapefruit.” Hope called his mother, a former physician, who told him she needed a D&C. Doctors who received medical notes also told ProPublica that since she was clearly hemorrhaging, the D&C was the only way to vacuum all remaining fetal tissue from her uterus and stop the bleeding.

Finally, seven hours after she arrived at the hospital, the OBGYN, Dr. Andrew Ryan Davis, arrived to see her. He gave her misoprostol, a common pill involved in medication abortions or to induce labor and stop postpartum hemorrhage. But, experts told ProPublica, it’s unsafe to give misoprostol to someone who’s bleeding heavily, especially one with a blood clotting disorder like Ngumezi. Dr. Elliott Main, the former medical director for the California Maternal Quality Care Collaborative and an expert in hemorrhage, told the outlet that Ngumezi “needed to go to the operating room.” Instead, Texas’ laws seemed to influence the Methodist hospital’s decision-making.

Dr. Gabrielle Taper, who recently worked as an OB-GYN resident in Austin, explained to ProPublica that Texas’ abortion ban has made doctors across the state hesitant to offer D&C procedures; giving misoprostol pills seems less legally risky. Thanks to the ban, Taper said, “there was much more hesitation about: When can we intervene, do we have enough evidence to say this is a miscarriage, how long are we going to wait, what will we use to feel definitive?”

As the night progressed, Ngumezi complained of chest pain and said she didn’t feel right. Nurse notes indicate her vitals looked fine, but medical experts told ProPublica that when healthy pregnant patients are hemorrhaging, they can appear stable until they crash, at which point, they could deteriorate too quickly for hospitals to save their lives. This appears to be what happened to Ngumezi, who died nearly 10 hours after arriving at the emergency room.