As of Monday evening, at least 100 people in Texas have been confirmed dead following the early-morning flash flooding on July 4—including 27 children and counselors from Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp in Kerr County along the Guadalupe River. More than 850 people have been rescued, but the rain in Texas continues as rescue workers scramble to find the dozens who remain missing.

The region is known as one of the most dangerous in the country for flash flooding, and the river surged to over 26 feet in just 45 minutes, beginning at around 4 a.m. on Friday morning. In the increasingly deadly aftermath, politicians, weather experts, and local officials have been arguing over whether residents were given enough warning–and if not, whether that was President Donald Trump’s fault, specifically his administration’s cuts to the National Weather Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Homeland Security Secretary and confessed dog murderer Kristi Noem even inadvertently suggested that maybe this was partially Trump’s fault.

The general consensus seems to be that the cuts and staffing shortages, at the very least, didn’t help. Former and current NWS employees have defended the agency’s response, as have meteorologists across the country. NWS’s Austin/San Antonio office—which covers the region— issued a flood watch on Thursday afternoon, followed by flash flood alerts that night into Friday morning.

However, the office’s warning coordination meteorologist took an early retirement offer in April as part of NOAA’s personnel and budget cuts, which were part of DOGE’s efforts to slash government “waste.” The position still hasn’t been filled, and according to the department’s website, the office currently has six additional vacancies. That vacancy may have delayed urgent communication with local officials.